Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers need a bounce-back win. Hitting the road to face the powerhouse Buffalo Bills on Sunday night doesn’t seem the ideal scenario to get it accomplished. Follow along all night for updates for Packers (3-4) vs. Bills (5-1).

Bye-Week Blues?

As if the challenge isn’t daunting enough for the Packers, the Bills are coming off their bye week. That’s a big advantage, right?

Oddly, not so much.

Since the start of the 2019 season, teams coming off a bye are just 47-49. However, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is 4-0 in his post-bye starts. They’ve won by 10-plus points in each of the last three.

Big Underdogs

With Aaron Rodgers at the helm, the Packers have never been double-digits underdogs.

Until this week.

Green Bay is a 10.5-point underdog at Buffalo. It’s easy to see why: The Packers are 3-4 and losers of three straight. The Bills are 5-1 and rank No. 1 in total offense and total defense. The line inched up to as high as 11.5 points at some sportsbooks, including BetMGM, but is back down to 10.5. At FanDuel, where the spread is 10.5, 63 percent of the money and 60 percent of the bets are on the Bills.

According to BetMGM’s John Ewing, Rodgers is 0-4 in games in which he’s a seven-point underdog but is 3-1 against the spread.

“The world may count us out but it’s a long season for a reason,” outside linebacker Preston Smith said. “They don’t hand out Lombardis at the beginning of the season and they don’t hand them out after the preseason. We’ve got a lot of football left in front of us. We’ve got a lot of things we can improve on to be a better team and improve our record.”

Packers-Bills Inactives

Both teams are down a starting offensive linemen. Left guard Elgton Jenkins (foot) is down for Green Bay while right tackle Spencer (Brown) ankle is out for the Bills.

Here’s the full report, including some notes on Christian Watson’s return.

Packers-Bills: How to Watch and History

TV: NBC. This is the weekly Sunday Night Football showcase, with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (commentary) and Melissa Stark (field reporter) on the call.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), Sirius (Channel 83 or 226 on the app) and Westwood One Radio (Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic).

History: The Bills lead the series 8-5, including 6-0 in Buffalo.

Green Bay won the last meeting, 22-0, on Sept. 30, 2018. Rather than feeling the thrill of victory, quarterback Aaron Rodgers called it “championship defensive level and non-playoff team offensive level.” He criticized “the plan” put together by then-coach Mike McCarthy for not getting the ball into the hands of the top playmakers.

The series dates to 1974. Buffalo won that game 27-7. O.J. Simpson was limited to 62 rushing yards but Jim Braxton scored on runs of 1, 1 and 2 yards.

Related Stories: Packers at Bills

Packers at Bills: This week’s three reasons to worry

Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen are primetime stars

Rashan Gary clears concussion protocol

Packers buying at the trade deadline?

What do Saturday’s roster moves mean?

Josh Allen: ‘The Hulk with an arm’

Packers-Bills final injury report

Sammy Watkins on what it would mean to beat Bills in return to Buffalo