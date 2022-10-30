Skip to main content
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Primetime Success
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Primetime Success

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

The Green Bay Packers, losers of three straight, will face the powerhouse Buffalo Bills on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow along all night for scoring, statistical and injury updates.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers need a bounce-back win. Hitting the road to face the powerhouse Buffalo Bills on Sunday night doesn’t seem the ideal scenario to get it accomplished. Follow along all night for updates for Packers (3-4) vs. Bills (5-1).

Bye-Week Blues?

As if the challenge isn’t daunting enough for the Packers, the Bills are coming off their bye week. That’s a big advantage, right?

Oddly, not so much.

Since the start of the 2019 season, teams coming off a bye are just 47-49. However, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is 4-0 in his post-bye starts. They’ve won by 10-plus points in each of the last three.

Big Underdogs

With Aaron Rodgers at the helm, the Packers have never been double-digits underdogs.

Until this week.

Green Bay is a 10.5-point underdog at Buffalo. It’s easy to see why: The Packers are 3-4 and losers of three straight. The Bills are 5-1 and rank No. 1 in total offense and total defense. The line inched up to as high as 11.5 points at some sportsbooks, including BetMGM, but is back down to 10.5. At FanDuel, where the spread is 10.5, 63 percent of the money and 60 percent of the bets are on the Bills.

According to BetMGM’s John Ewing, Rodgers is 0-4 in games in which he’s a seven-point underdog but is 3-1 against the spread.

“The world may count us out but it’s a long season for a reason,” outside linebacker Preston Smith said. “They don’t hand out Lombardis at the beginning of the season and they don’t hand them out after the preseason. We’ve got a lot of football left in front of us. We’ve got a lot of things we can improve on to be a better team and improve our record.”

Packers-Bills Inactives

Both teams are down a starting offensive linemen. Left guard Elgton Jenkins (foot) is down for Green Bay while right tackle Spencer (Brown) ankle is out for the Bills.

Here’s the full report, including some notes on Christian Watson’s return.

Packers-Bills: How to Watch and History

TV: NBC. This is the weekly Sunday Night Football showcase, with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (commentary) and Melissa Stark (field reporter) on the call.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), Sirius (Channel 83 or 226 on the app) and Westwood One Radio (Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic).

History: The Bills lead the series 8-5, including 6-0 in Buffalo.

Green Bay won the last meeting, 22-0, on Sept. 30, 2018. Rather than feeling the thrill of victory, quarterback Aaron Rodgers called it “championship defensive level and non-playoff team offensive level.” He criticized “the plan” put together by then-coach Mike McCarthy for not getting the ball into the hands of the top playmakers.

The series dates to 1974. Buffalo won that game 27-7. O.J. Simpson was limited to 62 rushing yards but Jim Braxton scored on runs of 1, 1 and 2 yards.

Packers at Bills: This week’s three reasons to worry

Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen are primetime stars

Rashan Gary clears concussion protocol

Packers buying at the trade deadline?

What do Saturday’s roster moves mean?

Josh Allen: ‘The Hulk with an arm’

Packers-Bills final injury report

Sammy Watkins on what it would mean to beat Bills in return to Buffalo

In This Article (1)

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

Game Day

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19189276
Game Day

Packers-Bills Inactives: Jenkins Out; Bakhtiari, Watson Will Play

By Bill Huber
USATSI_11352055
Game Day

Rodgers, Allen Have Been Stars Under Lights

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19077918
Game Day

Gary Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Start vs. Bills

By Bill Huber
USATSI_16643437
Game Day

Packers vs. Bills: Three Reasons to Worry

By Bill Huber
USATSI_8166411
News

Packers Have Real Interest in Adding Receiver at NFL Trade Deadline

By Bill Huber
USATSI_18802712
News

Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Bills

By Bill Huber
USATSI_16647279
News

Packers on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘Hulk With an Arm’

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19286738
News

Spurred by Memories of Winning Touchdown, Watkins Returning to Buffalo

By Bill Huber