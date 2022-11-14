Watch: Watson’s Can’t-Miss Touchdown, Backflip

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Christian Watson’s first NFL touchdown will be unforgettable. Same with his celebration.

In one of the big plays of the Green Bay Packers’ 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers faced a third-and-1 midway through the second quarter. Trailing 7-0, Rodgers went deep to the rookie, who made amends for back-to-back drops on the opening drive to haul in a 58-yard touchdown.

It was the first career touchdown for Watson, who should have had one two months earlier in the opener at Minnesota. Wearing jersey No. 9, Watson’s backflip celebration was a perfect 10.

“I did it in practice one day,” Watson said. “Everyone loved it. Everyone said I needed to do it. I was waiting for the moment when I had enough energy in me after the play to do it.”

The play was as unexpected as it was spectacular. On the first drive, Watson dropped an easy pass that would have put the ball in the red zone. On the next play, he dropped a pass on third-and-5. But, in a key moment, Rodgers went to him with a deep shot.

The pass was one part belief and one part necessity.

“Well, we had a lot of plays designed for him, so I don’t think there was any other option,” Rodgers said. “I think that catch probably on the atomic level shifted a lot of different things for him, exorcising some energetic demons. I’m proud of him.”

The touchdown was the first of three on the day for Watson. He joined James Lofton (1978), Max McGee (1954) and Billy Howton (1952) as the only rookie receivers in franchise history with three touchdowns in a game, according to Stathead.

“Shoot, I mean, it meant the world to me,” Watson said of the 58-yard bomb against veteran corner Anthony Brown. “That was obviously a play that was called for me, a shot play for me, so just being able to contribute, being able to kind of set the tone for our offense, get some points on the board. I think that was huge.”

