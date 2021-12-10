Packers-Bears Final Injury Report: Campbell Questionable

The Chicago Bears will be at mostly full strength on offense for Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell returned from his 10-day COVID-19 isolation on Friday and is questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

“I thought he did a nice job,” coach Matt LaFleur said after practice. “He’s still got to work through the whole protocol. Provided he does that OK, checks out OK, he’ll play.”

While Campbell should be available, the Packers will be down one coach due to COVID protocols. The team announced on Friday that tight ends coach Justin Outten will be out for Sunday. Quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive quality-control coach Ryan Mahaffey will handle Outten’s duties.

Coming off a bye, the Packers’ final injury report is short. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who hasn’t practiced in almost a month as he battles back from last year’s ACL tear, and Randall Cobb, who had core-muscle surgery, are out. Those two and Campbell are the only players with injury designations.

At receiver, Davante Adams was limited all week with a hamstring injury and Marquez Valdes-Scantling was added to the report as limited with a back injury. Both players will play, as will MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who returned to the practice field as limited participation.

For Chicago, the offense will be mostly at full strength. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields (ribs), receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) and running back David Montgomery (shoulder/groin/glute) were full participation on Friday and not given injury designations. Robinson missed the last three games, Fields the last two and Montgomery was inactive when the teams met on Oct. 17.

The key in Chicago this week was getting Fields in a groove.

“You try to do that in practice and I thought in particular for Justin, he was in a place this week where I thought he was playing fast,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “And that's some of the rust that you try to knock off. When you get to the game it's always a little different when you start but like most players those first couple plays you get going and then you're back in your element.”

Also for Chicago, former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is questionable after missing the last three games, but he practiced all week, including full participation on Friday.

Packers Injury Report

Out: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), WR Randall Cobb (core).

Questionable: LB De’Vondre Campbell (illness).

Bears Injury Report

Out: OLB Cassius Marsh (knee).

Doubtful: QB Andy Dalton (left hand), WR Marquise Goodwin (foot).

Questionable: Mario Edwards (ribs), DL Akiem Hicks (ankle).