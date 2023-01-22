100 Days of Mocks: Packers Have Two Firsts After Trading Rodgers

What if the Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers? Here’s a fresh mock draft with that possibility in mind.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers has two decisions to make. Does he want to play in 2023? And, if so, does he want to play for the Green Bay Packers?

With the possibility both sides will be looking for a fresh start, a new mock draft by Pro Football Network has Rodgers being shipped to the New York Jets – just like Brett Favre in 2008 – with Green Bay getting a couple draft picks in return.

One of them was the Jets’ spot at No. 13. The author, James Fragoza, went with USC receiver Jordan Addison.

“The Zach Wilson experiment failed, and with a win-now roster, the Jets are squarely in the veteran QB market,” he wrote. “Aaron Rodgers is once again adding fuel to the “will he stay or will he go” narrative, and in this MCU (Mock Cinematic Universe), Mister Rodgers is leaving his neighborhood.

“After riding the pine for three seasons, it’s Jordan Love’s time to shine. But to do so, he’ll require an improved receiving corps. Enter Jordan Addison. The twitchy USC WR is the most efficient separator in the class, making Love’s life job that much easier.”

Addison won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver at Pittsburgh in 2021. A first-team All-American, Addison finished that season with 100 receptions (a school record) for 1,593 yards (15.9 average) with 17 touchdowns (tied for No. 1 in the nation). He added seven carries for 56 yards (8.0 average) with a touchdown and 12 punt returns for 185 yards (15.4 average). He had 100 receiving yards in eight of 14 games.

Addison transferred to USC for his final season and was given Carson Palmer’s retired No. 3 jersey. He caught 59 passes for 875 yards (14.8 average) and eight touchdowns.

Going back to his Pitt days, he was a Freshman All-American in 2020. He had his mind set on bigger things, though.

“First-round draft pick is definitely on top of my list,” he said via Pitt Live. “I don’t want to settle for anything less.”

First-round pick would take care of his second goal.

“Get to the NFL and provide for my family,” he said. “Get my whole family in one neighborhood. I’m a big family person.”

With Green Bay’s own pick at No. 15, the Packers went back to Georgia – where they grabbed Eric Stokes, Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt in the first round the past two years – to select a lineman. Click here to see the rest of PFN’s draft.

