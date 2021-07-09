Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
Search
Publish date:

18 Days Until Training Camp: Snubbed or Not, Smith Is Quarterback-Sacking Force

Over the last two seasons, few NFL defenders have been as productive as Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Entering the 2021 NFL season, Za’Darius Smith, Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt are the only players coming off back-to-back seasons of at least 12 sacks.

With 13.5 sacks in 2019 and 12.5 sacks in 2020, Smith has 26 sacks in his two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the most since sacks became an official stat in 1982. In 2019, he led the NFL in quarterback pressures. In 2020, he tied the team record with at least one sack in 10 games and forced four fumbles, the latter matching the total from his first five seasons.

And yet, in the ProFootballFocus.com ranking of the top 32 edge rushers in the NFL, Smith ranked 13th.

“They’re still snubbing me,” Smith said last month of such lists. “It is what it is. I feel like it adds fuel to the fire, and I’m going to continue to prove myself. I think when I came out of Baltimore, I led the team in sacks and pressures and hits. And then I came here and had a dominant year, and it was basically another snub year. And after last year, I was (fourth) in the league in sacks, (third) with forced fumbles, and they’re still snubbing me. But it is what it is. Like I said, it’s going to continue to add fuel to the fire, and I’m just going to continue to prove myself each and every year.”

Players pounce on motivation wherever they can find it. In reality, Smith was selected to the NFC Pro Bowl team each of the last two seasons, so it’s not as if he’s been totally ignored. But he has somewhat quietly emerged as a premier defensive player. No, he isn’t always a rugged run defender. Yes, he’s vanished in both NFC Championship Games. But it’s impossible to knock the regular-season production.

In his two seasons with the Packers, he’s tied with Donald for third with 26 sacks and ranks second with 60 quarterback hits. Of the 18 players with more than 16 sacks the past two seasons, Smith is fourth in tackles, so it’s not as if he’s a one-trick pony.

Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith is all too happy that Smith would rather focus on PFF’s rankings, which he screenshotted and posted to his Instagram, than, say, USA Today’s, where he ranked fourth.

“Maybe that’s what ticks off Z,” Mike Smith said. “He sees something like that, it keeps him hungry. Some guys, it’s Super Bowls; some guys, it’s money. Whatever it may be, you’ve got to find that whatever makes you ticked and makes you pissed off. My dad used to say, ‘You’ve got to find a reason to hate your opponent.’ Sometimes, you look for a reason.”

Smith was a movable chess piece for former defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and will be again under new defensive coordinator Joe Barry. That will allow Smith to take advantage of potential mismatches while creating opportunities to get him on the field with Preston Smith and Rashan Gary.

“Obviously, he watched film from last year and saw how dominant I was at doing that, but the new D-coordinator is bringing some good stuff to this defense,” Za’Darius Smith said. “I feel like they know where I’m dominant at. Basically they’re going to put me in the best situations to win.”

Countdown to Packers Training Camp

Feature: Bronson Kaufusi's position change

Training Camp schedule

30 Days Until Training Camp: Potential cuts

29 Days Until Training Camp: First-year starting QBs

28 Days: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and top running back tandems

27 Days: Record-setting red-zone dominance

26 Days: In Wisconsin sports, misery loves company

25 Days: Matt LaFleur's record-setting start

24 Days: The triumph of turnovers and the one that got away

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Packers_TE_Coach_Justin_Outten_on_Dafney-60e665c0d05b353d236b0270_1_Jul_08_2021_2_47_29_poster
Play

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 49-51 – Sternberger vs. Dafney at Tight End?

In the battle for roster spots, it could be a former third-round pick vs. a former bouncer. Plus, long snapper Hunter Bradley will have to fight to keep his job.

Mike_Smith_on_ZaDarius_Smith_Finding_Mot-60e84297d05b353d236b05a8_1_Jul_09_2021_12_40_32_poster
Play

18 Days Until Training Camp: Snubbed or Not, Smith Is Quarterback-Sacking Force

Over the last two seasons, few NFL defenders have been as productive as Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith.

USATSI_15444475
Play

Rodgers Sits Second in FanDuel’s MVP Race

Here is a look at the MVP race, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, and more.

23 Days: Jaire Alexander

22 Days: Green Bay's record-setting second quarter

21 Days: Aaron Jones' place in NFL history

20 Days: How many kicks has Crosby missed since 2018 at Detroit?

19 Days: Eliminating big-play passes

Ranking the Roster

Nos. 52-54: Yosh Nijman, Ben Braden, Simon Stepaniak

No. 55: Cole Van Lanen

Nos. 56-58: Isaiah McDuffie, Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai

Nos. 59-61: Kurt Benkert, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor

Nos. 62-64: Patrick Taylor, Dexter Williams, Isaac Nauta

Nos. 65-67: Ka'dar Hollman, Kabion Ento, Stanford Samuels

Nos. 68-70: Jake Hanson and two specialist challengers

Nos. 71-74: Christian Uphoff, Henry Black, Innis Gaines, Jake Dolegala

Nos. 75-77: Coy Cronk, Willington Previlon, Jack Heflin

Nos. 78-80: Delontae Scott, Carlo Kemp, Bronson Kaufusi

No. 81: WR Bailey Gaither

Nos. 82-84: WRs Reggie Begelton, Chris Blair, DeAndre Thompkins

Nos. 85-88: LBs Ray Wilborn, Scoota Harris; OL Zach Johnson, Jacob Capra

No. 89: G Jon Dietzen

No. 90: K JJ Molson

Packers_TE_Coach_Justin_Outten_on_Dafney-60e665c0d05b353d236b0270_1_Jul_08_2021_2_47_29_poster
News

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 49-51 – Sternberger vs. Dafney at Tight End?

Mike_Smith_on_ZaDarius_Smith_Finding_Mot-60e84297d05b353d236b05a8_1_Jul_09_2021_12_40_32_poster
News

18 Days Until Training Camp: Snubbed or Not, Smith Is Quarterback-Sacking Force

USATSI_15444475
Gambling

Rodgers Sits Second in FanDuel’s MVP Race

USATSI_15479125
News

19 Days Until Training Camp: Eliminating Big-Play Passes

Packers_OL_Coach_Adam_Stenavich_on_Ben_B-60e5e8234a5954449fe6d86d_1_Jul_07_2021_17_52_50_poster
News

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 52-54 – Three Big Linemen

Packers_OL_Coach_Adam_Stenavich_on_Wisco-60e5e9dd3467b05de4c3a9ec_1_Jul_07_2021_17_57_49_poster
News

Ranking the Roster: No. 55 – Van Lanen More Than Feel-Good Story

Packers_ILB_Coach_Kirk_Olivadotti_on_Isa-60e5be68d05b353d236b018d_1_Jul_07_2021_14_50_56_poster
News

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 56-58 – Three Linebackers

USATSI_15448653
News

20 Days Until Training Camp: Crosby’s Dominance Since Detroit

Aaron_Rodgers_at_The_Match_2-60e51cf23467b05de4c3a81d_1_Jul_07_2021_3_19_21_poster
News

Rodgers on Returning to Packers: ‘We’ll See’