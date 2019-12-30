A Season, and a Victory, by the Numbers

DETROIT – Here are 20 sensational statistics for the Green Bay Packers from Sunday’s game and the end of the regular season.

0: Seconds the Packers led in either of their two victories against Detroit. Mason Crosby won both games with field goals on the final play of the game. In total, Green Bay trailed for almost 102 of a possible 120 minutes in the games.

0: Pressures allowed on Sunday by backup offensive linemen Lucas Patrick (48 pass-blocking snaps at center) and Jared Veldheer (24 at right tackle), according to Pro Football Focus.

1: Sack allowed by the Packers. In games in which they allowed two or fewer sacks, they went 9-1.

2: Consecutive games with completion percentages of less than 50 percent for Aaron Rodgers. In his career as a starter, that’s happened only eight times – never more than once in a season, let alone in back-to-back games.

2: Za’Darius Smith had two quarterback hits against Detroit, giving him 37 for the season. That’s tied with Tampa Bay’s Shaquil Barrett for the league lead.

8: The Packers finished 8-1 in games decided by one score (eight points or less). Only Seattle (10) had more wins but nobody had a better winning percentage than the Packers’ .889.

16: Rushing touchdowns by Aaron Jones, which tied Tennessee’s Derrick Henry for the league lead.

17: Passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield on Sunday by Rodgers, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s the most ever counted by that statistical service dating to 2006. Rodgers was 3-of-17 for 81 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

19: Total touchdowns by Jones, which tied Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey for the league lead. That’s one short of Ahman Green’s franchise-record 20 set in 2003.

19.6: Points allowed per game by Green Bay, which ranked ninth in the league. Their 313 points allowed is their fewest since giving up just 240 in 2010, when they won the Super Bowl.

26/4: Rodgers finished with 26 touchdown passes and four interceptions. That’s just the sixth time in NFL history that a quarterback had 25-plus touchdowns and four-or-less interceptions. Rodgers did it last year, too. Tom Brady (2010, 2016), Drew Brees (2019) and Nick Foles (2013) are the only other quarterbacks to accomplish that feat.

31:28: Green Bay’s average time of possession for the season, including 34:56 on Sunday. Looking at the NFC playoff field, Philadelphia is second in time of possession, New Orleans is third, Green Bay is fifth, San Francisco is sixth and Seattle is eighth. Minnesota is the outlier at No. 26.

81.1: Green Bay’s opponent passer for the season, including 55.0 against Detroit. The Packers finished the year ranked sixth in that critical stat. They were No. 28 in 2018 (100.9), No. 31 in 2017 (102.0) and No. 27 in 2016 (97.2).

93: Quarterback pressures by Smith on the season, including six on Sunday, according to Pro Football Focus. That was the most in the league. Clay Matthews had a total of 100 pressures during his final three seasons combined.

95.4: Rodgers’ season-ending passer rating. Rodgers owns the best career rating in NFL history but finished just 12th this year. Rodgers had six consecutive years of 100-plus passer ratings from 2009 through 2014 but has fallen short of 100 the past three seasons.

155: With seven tackles on Sunday, Blake Martinez finished with a career-high 155 tackles. Only Seattle’s Bobby Wagner (159) had more. Martinez will enter free agency having finished first or second in the league in tackles each of the past three seasons.

997: There have been only five seasons in NFL history of exactly 997 receiving yards. Davante Adams has two of them: 2016 and 2019.

1,084: Rushing yards by Jones. He’s the first Packers back to top 1,000 yards since Eddie Lacy in 2014.

1,558: Yards from scrimmage by Jones. That puts him No. 10 on the all-time franchise list, though only five players have more: Green (four times, including a record 2,250 in 2003), Dorsey Levens (twice), and Edgar Bennett, Jim Taylor and Lacy (one apiece).

4,002: While Adams fell just short of 1,000 yards, the 31-yard catch by Jones on the screen that set up the winning field goal pushed Rodgers past 4,000 yards for the eighth time of his career. Only Peyton Manning (14), Drew Brees (12), Tom Brady (11), Philip Rivers (11) and Matt Ryan (nine) have more.

