Composite NFL Power Rankings: Packers Cling to Spot in Top 10

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, who lost in London to the New York Giants on Sunday, fell to ninth in Packer Central’s Composite Power Rankings.

The Composite is made up of our rankings and those of seven national media entities. The Packers were No. 4 on the ballot of Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr but out of the Top 10 at The Ringer and The 33rd Team.

“The Packers were sleepwalking in London, which seems to happen to good teams from time to time. A good coach (like Matt LaFleur) uses this weekend as an example to get the team refocused and motivated,” Orr wrote.

The Packers are struggling without Davante Adams, and Adams is struggling without the Packers.

The Packers will try to rebound against the New York Jets, who trounced the Miami Dolphins last week to improve to 3-2. The jury is out on the Jets, who are No. 12 at Pro Football Talk, No. 19 at Sports Illustrated and No. 26 at The Ringer.

“The Jets closed out Sunday’s 40-17 win over the Dolphins like a young team that’s starting to believe in itself,” wrote Dan Hanzus of NFL.com, where the Jets are 17th. “New York used a dominant rushing attack and big-play defense to reel off 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, snapping a 12-game losing streak versus AFC East opponents. Returns have been exceedingly positive on a 2022 draft class that includes instant-impact starters in (running back Breece) Hall, cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.”

In the game of the year, the Buffalo Bills will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. The Bills are No. 1 and Chiefs are No. 3 in The Composite. Both teams are 4-1. The Chiefs lead the NFL in scoring and the Bills are second, the only teams topping 30 points per game. The Packers are 22nd with their 19.4-point average.

Here is The Composite Top 10.

Packer Central: 1, Eagles; 2, Bills; 3, Chiefs; 4, Ravens; 5, Cowboys; 6, 49ers; 7, Buccaneers; 8, Vikings; 9, Dolphins; 10, Packers.

SI.com: 1, Bills; 2, Chiefs; 3, Eagles; 4, Packers; 5, Buccaneers; 6, Ravens; 7, Cowboys; 8, Chargers; 9, Dolphins; 10, 49ers.

ESPN.com: 1, Chiefs; 2, Bills; 3, Eagles; 4, Vikings; 5, Cowboys; 6, 49ers; 7, Ravens; 8, Packers; 9, Buccaneers; 10, Chargers.

NFL.com: 1, Bills; 2, Eagles; 3, Chiefs; 4, 49ers; 5, Ravens; 6, Buccaneers; 7, Vikings; 8, Packers; 9, Bengals; 10, Cowboys.

Pro Football Talk: 1, Eagles; 2, Bills; 3, Chiefs; 4, Cowboys; 5, Buccaneers; 6, Ravens; 7, 49ers; 8, Giants; 9, Packers; 10, Titans.

CBS Sports: 1, Eagles; 2, Bills; 3, Chiefs; 4, Buccaneers; 5, Vikings; 6, Cowboys; 7, 49ers; 8, Giants; 9, Packers; 10, Dolphins.

The 33rd Team: 1, Bills; 2, Eagles; 3, Chiefs; 4, Ravens; 5, Cowboys; 6, Buccaneers; 7, 49ers; 8, Bengals; 9, Vikings; 10, Chargers.

The Ringer: 1, Bills; 2, Chiefs; 3, Eagles; 4, Ravens; 5, Buccaneers; 6, Dolphins; 7, Chargers; 8, Vikings; 9, Bengals; 10, 49ers.

Composite Top 10: 1, Bills (12); 2, Eagles (16); 3, Chiefs (20); T-4, Ravens (47); T-4, Buccaneers (47); 6, Cowboys (55); 7, 49ers (57); 8, Vikings (64); 9, Packers (73); 10, Dolphins (78).

