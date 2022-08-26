Five Disappointing Performances From Packers’ Loss to Chiefs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Every April, the Green Bay Packers – like every other team – act is if they’d just drafted two Hall of Famers and 10 instant contributors.

That first-round pick is exactly who they had targeted for weeks. That Day 2 pick was someone they’d considered drafting a round earlier. That late-round pick was someone they figured would be off the board a couple rounds earlier.

Then the reality sets in. The NFL is a different world and scouting is the most inexact of sciences.

The Packers, with a talented core of veteran starters, didn’t need a bunch of sudden-impact draft picks. Good thing, because there’s not going to be a lot of sudden impact.

To be sure, first-round linebacker Quay Walker looks to be exactly who the Packers thought they were getting with the 22nd overall selection. An instant starter, he’s never looked out of place. “Certainly, he is far from a finished product,” coach Matt LaFleur said after a 17-10 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night to close the preseason. As an unfinished product, Walker’s already pretty darned good.

But the other first-round pick, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, has been bad. Second-round receiver Christian Walker’s development was stunted by a knee injury. Third-round offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has been bad. The two fourth-round picks, offensive lineman Zach Tom and Romeo Doubs, could be starters at some point this year, but none of the five players selected in the final three rounds look like they’ll be immediate contributors.

That’s OK. In an instant-gratification world, the draft isn’t as much about today as it is about a thousand tomorrows. Rashan Gary was nothing special as a rookie and now he’s one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Two of last year’s late-round draft picks, defensive lineman T.J. Slaton and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, have taken huge strides during training camp.

Here are five disappointing performances from Thursday’s game at Kansas City.