Get to Know Packers Undrafted Free Agent DT Jack Heflin

Jack Heflin received zero FBS scholarship offers but was signed by the Packers after a solid career at Northern Illinois and Iowa.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jack Heflin had zero scholarship offers following his career at Erie-Prophetstown High School in Prophetstown, Ill.

Division III schools wanted him. Some NAIA programs, too. In fact, he got only three walk-on offers from Division I programs. One of those was Northern Illinois.

The defensive tackle redshirted in 2016 following a shoulder injury, started all 13 games in 2017 and earned all-conference honors as a sophomore (six sacks, eight tackles for losses) and junior (three sacks, 8.5 TFLs, three forced fumbles). Having earned his diploma, he transferred to Iowa for his final season. In eight games (all starts), he had one sack and 3.5 TFLs.

That opened the NFL door for Heflin. He went undrafted but signed with the Green Bay Packers.

“There’s no holding back right now, no Plan B,’’ Heflin told The Courier. “Playing professional football is something I have always dreamt about and this is my chance. I’m doing everything I can to give myself that opportunity.”

Heflin joined former Wisconsin Badgers coach Bret Bielema as the only Division I football players from Prophetstown, Ill., population 2,062.

“Baseball, football, basketball, track, bull riding, motor sports, just about everything,” Judi Breitbach, Heflin’s mom, told WQAD-TV. “He showed cattle growing up also. So a little bit of everything. He liked everything and wanted to do everything.”

At pro day, he measured 6-foot-3 and 304 pounds. He ran his 40 in 5.32 seconds and put up 27 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

Why he’s got a chance with the Packers: The Packers added massive defensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton with a fifth-round draft pick but anyone who can show some toughness and strength at the point of attack vs. the run would have a chance of making the roster.

Here's a snippet of his scouting report from NFL.com: Heflin is low-cut and country strong with a wide frame carrying short arms. He's capable of handling himself in one-on-one scraps with his quick hands and strength at the point of attack, but doesn't have the technique to deal with double-teams just yet. He can bend and move, but struggles to make plays through block engagements. He is going to play hard as a rusher, but lacks NFL traits to make much of a difference in that category. His size and strength give him a puncher's chance.

