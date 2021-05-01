Packers Select App State CB Shemar Jean-Charles in Fifth Round of NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the second of their fifth-round draft picks on Saturday, the Green Bay Packers selected Appalachian State cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles.

During his Zoom call, he called it the best day of his life.

Jean-Charles is a big-time ballhawk. A two-year starter, he had two interceptions but 27 passes defensed during those seasons. As a senior, he had one interception but led the nation with 17 passes defensed to earn some All-American accolades. During his Zoom, he attributed that to his film study.

“I’m a big football junkie,” he told Stampede Blue recently. So the offseason before the season even started, I spent a majority of my offseason back home in Florida watching every single clip from our games from the past season and just learned from all of my mistakes. I have a mentor down here/big brother figure who is a current free agent right now for the NFL in Travell Dixon and a couple of other guys who are currently in the NFL right now. Spending my offseason with them and training with them and learning how to be a pro and understanding that the details really matter, and I just applied everything we were able to go over to this past season.”

At 5-foot-10 3/8 and 184 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.51 seconds with a 35-inch vertical jump. While his size might necessitate a move to the slot, Jean-Charles played almost exclusively on the perimeter at App State.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was second in the nation forced-incompletion rate since 2019 (22.9 percent). According to Sports Info Solutions, he allowed a 35 percent completion rate in 2020 and missed only two tackles.

“I understand the player that I am,” Jean-Charles told Journal Now as the draft approached. “And I don’t look at it as the end of the world if I don’t get drafted. Of course, God willing, I do. Everybody wants their name to be called. But I understand at the end of the day, once you’re in the building it doesn’t matter if you’re a first-round pick or an undrafted free agent. Everybody’s competing. ... I’m not going to stress myself out whether I get my name called or not. At the end of the day, I’m just going to be ready to compete.”

Here’s the scouting report from NFL Draft Bible: Possessing excellent length, he is disruptive throughout the route and through the catch point. Stellar mirroring ability at the line of scrimmage from a press alignment, sliding his feet to cut off angles for receivers. Struggles to burst when transitioning out of his hips, showing hip tightness when having to turn on a line with receivers. Questionable foot speed, seemingly playing a step behind far too often and reaching to grab receivers. Smaller cornerback who lacks athletic traits and ball production

Green Bay also possesses No. 30 (No. 214 overall) and No. 36 (No. 220) of the sixth round and No. 29 (No. 256 overall) of the seventh round.

