Get to Know Packers Undrafted Free Agent OG Jacob Capra

Jacob Capra started at guard at San Diego State after opening his career at Oregon.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jacob Capra played his final season at San Diego State alongside his brother.

Capra spent his first three seasons at Oregon alongside current Packers center Jake Hanson. Having earned his degree, he transferred to San Diego State for the 2019 season, when younger brother Joey was redshirting as a freshman. During that first season, the elder Capra started four games at left tackle and two at right tackle. In 2020, he settled in at left guard. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed zero sacks and just two pressures in earning some all-Mountain West Conference honors.

The Capras shared a two-bedroom apartment, where they snorkeled and boogie boarded when not focusing on football and academics.

“It’s such a killer experience,” Jacob Capra told Gold Country Media. “It’s awesome. It’s like living with your best friend.”

Joey Capra will need a new roommate, with his brother signing with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent.

At pro day, Capra measured 6-foot-5 1/8 and 300 pounds with 33 1/4-inch arms. He ran his 40 in 5.29 seconds and put up 27 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

Why he’s got a chance with the Packers: With a below-average Relative Athletic Score, Capra faces an uphill battle at position group in which four of the five starters are returning and six draft picks were added the past two years. But those pass-protection numbers, and that he played offensive tackle in the Pac-12, give him a shot.

Here’s a snippet of his scouting report at Pro Football Network: Capra is an underrated blocking prospect who is often dismissed in scouting circles. He possesses size and movement skills as well as growth potential, and he’s a developmental prospect for a zone-blocking system.

