Packer Central All-Packers Mock Draft 8.0
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The 2022 NFL Draft is less than one week away. By now, you know the Green Bay Packers’ needs backward and forward, inside out and upside down.
Our eighth all-Packers mock draft, done via the Pro Football Focus simulator, addresses all those concerns.
First Round – No. 22: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
The Packers released Billy Turner, their starting right tackle from the past two seasons. The physical and “nasty” Penning could be the team’s right tackle for the next decade. Penning started 33 games during his final three seasons, with 31 of those at left tackle. He was a first-team FCS All-American as a senior. He was mentored at UNI by former Packers star Bryce Paup.
First Round – No. 28: Georgia WR George Pickens
Pickens had a predraft visit with the Packers. At 6-foot-3, he’s got deep speed, excellent hands and superb physicality as a blocker.
Second Round – No. 53: USC OLB Drake Jackson
Rashan Gary is power. Preston Smith is power. Jackson is speed. He could be a nice change-of-pace pass rusher while he learns the finer points of run defense. He had five sacks in 2021 but ranked among the draft-class leaders in pressure rate.
Second Round – No. 59: South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert
Tolbert caught 64 passes for 1,085 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior and 82 passes for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. Tolbert’s got 4.49 speed, which he used to rank among the national leaders with 16 receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. The drawback is he dropped too many passes.
Third Round – No. 92: Virginia TE Jelani Woods
After grabbing two pass-catching receivers, it’s time to provide the running game with perhaps the best blocking tight end in the draft. At 6-foot-7, he caught 44 passes and scored eight touchdowns as a senior.
Fourth Round – No. 132: Toledo S Tycen Anderson
If the Packers want to move Darnell Savage into the slot on occasion, they’ll need a safety to replace Savage. Anderson is an elite package at 6-foot-2 and with 4.36 speed in the 40. He played deep, in box and has a history of coverage. Zero interceptions the past three seasons is troubling. If nothing else, he will be a weapon on special teams, where he has a strong history.
Fourth Round – No. 140: Missouri State DT Eric Johnson
This might be a bit early but, A, I wanted to get a defensive lineman and, B, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery says he wants someone with twitch who can play on third down. At 6-foot-4 and 299 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.86 seconds. That’s pretty twitchy. Johnson visited the Packers.
Fifth Round – No. 171: North Carolina G Joshua Ezeudu
Ezeudu started 28 games at three positions in three seasons. Along with the versatility, he’s got the athleticism the Packers covet. In his three seasons as a starter, he gave up two sacks, according to PFF.
Seventh round – No. 228: LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price
Taking over in the backfield for the Tigers, Davis-Price rushed for 1,003 yards (4.6 average) with six touchdowns and added 10 receptions. In three seasons, he averaged 4.6 yards per carry and caught 28 passes. He’s not a proven receiver but he is a proven pass protector, which might come in handy if Aaron Jones doesn’t return in 2023.
Seventh Round – No. 249: Texas Tech CB DaMarcus Fields
Fields started 49 games and was a four-time all-Big 12 selection. In 55 career games, he picked off four passes, broke up 49 and forced four fumbles. At 5-foot-11 5/8, he ran his 40 in 4.48. So long as he doesn’t have to play Oklahoma – he gave up four touchdowns against the Sooners in 2021, according to PFF – he might be OK.
Seventh Round – No. 259: Pittsburgh LS Cal Adomitis
Yes, a long snapper. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said Adomitis “might be the only unquestioned top prospect at any position” in the draft. He played in 64 collegiate games and was a first-team All-American.