2022 NFL Draft Ultimate Preview: Offensive Tackles

Measureables: 6-7 1/8, 325. 34 1/4 arms. 4.89 40, 4.62 shuttle, 28 bench.

Analytical stats: Penning started 33 games during his final three seasons, with 31 of those at left tackle. He was a first-team FCS All-American as a senior. According to the Pro Football Focus draft preview, he allowed one sack in each of his final two seasons. His pass-blocking efficiency in 2021 would have tied for 11th if thrown in with the FBS players.

Personal touch: Playing on the offensive line isn’t quite the same as a game of paddycake. Penning relishes that mean-on-Sunday style.

“Teams that want that kind of nasty edge? It's a huge part of my game," Penning said at the Scouting Combine. “You want to make the defender across from you feel it. You want him at the end of the day to be exhausted. He wants to get on that flight, get the hell out of there.

“I think it's just a switch you've got to have to play football. Especially the offensive line. Playing very nasty, I believe, is how O-line has to be played. You want to make that guy across from you hate to go against you. You want to see the fear in his eyes.”

How did one of the great prospects in the draft end up playing FCS ball? A native of Clear Lake, Iowa, he tipped the scaled at 210 pounds as a high school junior. “I’ve looked back at some pictures and, wow, I was a twig. I was just tall, skinny, no muscle on me. By my senior year, I started to bulk up a little bit, but by then Iowa and Iowa State had pretty much locked up their recruiting class. Just under the radar, really, and went from there. It was disappointing at first.”

One of his mentors has been Bryce Paup, UNI’s defensive line coach and a former Packers standout. “It was super-awesome to have that kind of guy there, very knowledgeable of the game, very smart individual,” Penning said. “We did some leadership meetings with him, he wanted to prepare us to be leaders of our football team. We did that over COVID, we did it over Zoom calls and learned different leadership strategies and that was super-awesome, him sharing the knowledge he has about football and just life in general.”

Northern Iowa has never produced a first-round pick. Penning figures to make some history. His position coach, Ryan Clanton, coached at Oregon, so he knows what a No. 1 pick looks like. He’s got no doubt about Penning’s credentials.

“I’ve been around a lot of top ten draft picks playing and coaching and he is by far the most physically and mentally geared for the NFL,” Clanton told The Globe Gazette. “He’s one of the nastiest linemen I’ve ever seen in my life. I’d put him up with any NFL offensive lineman on the nasty scale...Trevor doesn’t force that, it’s just who he is. It’s how he plays the game, but he’s the nicest guy ever off the field and the whole team loves him.”

NFL Draft Bible Scouting Report: Penning was put on the map last year, playing alongside former third-round pick Spencer Brown. He is known for his size, length and raw power as a blocker. He shows unreal flexibility for a guy of his stature. In pass protection, he possesses the required first step and length to deal with pass rushers around the edge. He must work on playing with a more consistent play-to-play platform to improve balance and anchor ability. As a run blocker, he has a never-ending motor that can drive defenders up and out of his gap assignment.