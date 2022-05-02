Your Quick-Hitting Introduction to Packers’ 14 Undrafted Free Agents

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers announced the signing of 14 undrafted free agents on Monday, a couple days after adding 11 players in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Packers have 64 veterans on the team, including receiver Allen Lazard, who won’t officially be on the roster until he signs his restricted free-agent tender. With the 25 rookies, that gives Green Bay 89 players. The offseason roster can be at 90, so there’s room for the Packers to sign one of the tryout players who will participate at this week’s rookie camp, which will include practices on Friday and Saturday.