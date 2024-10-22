Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Packers After Week 7?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Coming off a come-from-behind, walk-off victory over the Houston Texans, the Green Bay Packers remain No. 6 in the Packers On SI Consensus NFL Power Rankings.
Our power rankings take the best-of-the-best national power rankings and turn them into a better-than-the-best Consensus NFL Power Ranking.
The Packers moved up in seven of the eight individual rankings. While they jumped over the Houston Texans, who were fifth last week, they were passed by the Buffalo Bills, who were seventh.
Up next: Sunday at the Jacksonville Jaguars, who just spent two weeks in London.
Here’s what the national pundits are saying, with links to their full rankings.
ESPN: 5th
The Packers moved up from No. 8.
This week’s theme is “young riser.” Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky chose tight end Tucker Kraft, who made a sensational touchdown catch vs. Houston.
“There are plenty of young risers to pick from given that nearly three-quarters of the roster is 25 or younger: 38 of the 53 players qualify. But when it comes to someone in that age group whose play has spiked, look no further than Kraft. … The 23-year-old is tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (four) and ranks third in receptions (21) and receiving yards (264).”
The Athletic: 5th
Josh Kendall moved the Packers up two spots, even with this tepid note:
“Sunday was only the Packers’ second win over a team with a winning record, and it took a 45-yard Brandon McManus field goal at the buzzer to do it. Josh Jacobs, who had 76 rushing yards against the Texans, is quietly fourth in the league in rushing with 540 yards. He also had his first career touchdown catch Sunday.”
Pro Football Talk: 5th
The Packers inched up a spot in Mike Florio’s rankings. “Their games against the Lions might be epic,” Florio wrote.
CBS Sports: 5th
The Packers moved up one spot in Pete Prisco’s rankings, which include all four NFC North teams in the top eight.
“Coming from behind against the Texans was impressive. The passing game still has some flaws, but it's getting there.”
Yahoo: 6th
Frank Schwab moved the Packers up two spots, meaning the NFC North has three in the top six.
“The Packers held C.J. Stroud to 86 yards passing. Flustering one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks all day was a really good sign for the defense. The Packers should beat the Jaguars on Sunday, setting up a season-defining home game against the Lions on Nov. 3.”
NFL.com: 6th
The Packers moved up a spot in Eric Edholm’s rankings following their first win over a “quality opponent.”
At the end of a much longer summary, Edholm wrote: “In a year where no contender appears close to unbeatable, the Packers are absolutely capable of making a long run.”
Fox Sports: 6th
The Packers shot up three spots in Dave Helman’s rankings. He noted the Packers have dominated in turnovers all season but were minus-3 against Houston.
“That’s what makes it so impressive that they were able to completely shut down C.J. Stroud despite unfavorable circumstances.”
Not part of our Consensus NFL Power Rankings, Fox’s Bucky Brooks has Green Bay at No. 6 in his top 10 because “the defense is starting to steal the show.”
Sports Illustrated: 7th
Conor Orr dropped the Packers two spots. Jordan Love has become something of a polarizing figure.
Here’s part of Orr’s breakdown of the Packers: “My colleague Albert Breer … liked the idea of Love exploring all parts of the field as he hones his sense of what he can and cannot do. I have seen a few weeks of vacillation, and while the highs are incredible and Love throws one of the most beautiful balls in the league, it also motivates him to take some really interesting chances.”
This Week’s Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars’ average ranking is 26.9, with a range of No. 25 to No. 28.
SI.com’s Orr had the Jaguars 28th. This, however, is worth noting with the Packers coming to down:
“Over the last three weeks, Trevor Lawrence has had three of his best four games of the season and two games of a 119 passer rating or better. Pederson will need a lot to salvage this season, but repolishing the franchise quarterback is a big step in the right direction.”
Packers on SI’s Consensus Top 10
1, Kansas City Chiefs (13; five first-place votes); 2, Detroit Lions (14; three first-place votes); 3, Baltimore Ravens (24); 4, Minnesota Vikings (34); 5, Buffalo Bills (42); 6, Green Bay Packers (45); 7, Houston Texans (48); 8, Washington Commanders (61); 9, Philadelphia Eagles (86); 10, Pittsburgh Steelers (73).
