Green Bay Packers Tough Decisions: Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers are the only team to not use the franchise tag over the past decade. Could that change with Davante Adams?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A key offseason is here for the Green Bay Packers. The decisions that general manager Brian Gutekunst makes over the next few weeks to navigate through a $43 million hole in the salary cap will determine whether the team will contend for a Super Bowl in 2022.

This series of stories highlights the critical decisions that lie ahead. The seventh and final part focuses on receiver Davante Adams.

WR Davante Adams: 2022 Status – Free Agent

There’s already agreement between the Packers and Adams when it comes to his upcoming free-agent status.

Neither side wants to deal with the franchise tag.

“I’m not sure,” Adams said on Jan. 5 when asked how he’d handle being tagged. “I’m not sure how to answer that safely right now. So, we’ll just cross that bridge when we get to it. I’ll just say that. I like to be professional on here.”

Using it on Adams isn’t Gutekunst’s preference, either.

“It’s kind of a last-option type of thing,” Gutekunst said during a conversation with Packers beat writers inside the Lombardi Board Room on Wednesday. “And then even if we do have to use it, it’s more of a bridge to hopefully an extension down the road.”

Gutekunst’s history matches his words. From 2011 through 2021, the Packers are the only team in the league to not use the franchise tag. In 2010, then-general manager Ted Thompson placed the tag on defensive tackle Ryan Pickett as a way to buy time to sign him to a long-term deal. So long as Aaron Rodgers returns, that would be the team’s intention if it tags Adams. In 2008, Thompson tagged defensive tackle Corey Williams, then traded him to Cleveland. If Rodgers decides not to return, that could be the intention if it tags Adams.

Either way, tagging Adams seems like a certainty unless the two sides can agree to a long-term deal before the franchise window closes on March 8.

“We try to be respectful,” Gutekunst said. “I had a very good conversation with Tae before he left about all that stuff. He’s a unique player, unique person, and we’d certainly like to make him a long-term contract offer that works for both sides. We’re hopeful we don’t have to use it.”

Adams is a logical exception to the Packers’ rule. Among receivers since the start of the 2016 season, he is No. 1 in the NFL with 581 receptions (31 more than DeAndre Hopkins), No. 1 with 7,192 yards (144 more than Julio Jones) and No. 1 with 69 touchdowns (nine more than Mike Evans).

For the third time in four years, Adams had more than 110 receptions and 10 touchdowns. In 2021, he set franchise records with 123 receptions for 1,553 yards (12.6 average). Eight of his 11 touchdowns came during the final seven games, when the offense really took off. According to Pro Football Focus, 91 receivers were targeted at least 49 times. Adams ranked 13th in catch rate, third in yards per route (2.92), 18th in drop rate (four drops; 3.1 percent) and 15th in passer rating (114.5).

“This is one of the first situations that I’ve gone through like this with a premier player like Davante,” Gutekunst said. “He had a lot [of pressure] going into this season with the contract thing, and his focus and the way he prepared and the way he played and put himself at risk each and every week, the respect for him that I have just grew even more. To see him go out there and compete, that never affected him. And that’s not true of all players. And so I give him a lot of credit for that. He’s a great player, we really want him to be here, and I’m very hopeful that he will be.”

Other than hurt feelings, the major reason to avoid using the franchise tag is the cost. Tagging Adams would drop another $20 million hammer on the team’s salary cap. Hammering out an extension presumably would result in a much lower Year 1 price.

The downside of an extension with Adams is age. He’ll turn 30 on Christmas Eve. Contracts are supposed to be for future projection instead of past production.

Three contracts have set the standard at the position. In terms of average pay, Arizona’s Hopkins’ two-year contract is worth $27.25 million. In terms of guaranteed money, Tennessee’s Jones’ three-year contract is worth $66 million and includes $64 million guaranteed. Jones is a distant second in average pay at $22 million. In terms of total dollars, Dallas’ Amari Cooper’s five-year contract is worth $100 million.

Adams at age 29 or 30 should remain an indomitable force. But how about when he’s 31 or 32?

It’s a question the Packers have dug into.

“Obviously, we do a lot of studies on those metrics and different things,” Gutekunst said. “One of the things we look at specifically for guys who are Hall of Fame-caliber players, I think there’s a lot of production into their 30s. But, at the same time, it’s like anything, there’s risk either way.”

Gutekunst continued with a mic-drop line.

“There’s a lot of risk if we don’t have Davante Adams and what that does to our football team, as well.”

