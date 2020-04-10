We crunched 10 years’ worth of data to determine which college programs have the right to brand themselves the modern Offensive Line University.

The University of Wisconsin has cranked out offensive linemen in assembly line-like fashion. Just look at some of the Badgers’ recent alumni:

Michael Deiter (2019 third round, 15 starts)

David Edwards (2019 fifth round, 10 starts)

Ryan Ramczyk (2017 first round, 47 starts, All-Pro)

Rob Havenstein (2015 second round, 68 starts)

Travis Frederick (2013 first round, 96 starts, All-Pro)

Rick Wagner (2013 fifth round, 87 starts)

The Badgers are about to send another blocker to the NFL with center Tyler Biadasz.

“We take a lot of pride in the Wisconsin tradition,” he said at the Scouting Combine. “It's such a rich tradition. Just the approach every day, too, and to exceed and to be the No. 1 center, the No. 1 O line in the country, that was always our goal. This last year, to lead the group. I know last year, Dave (David Edwards), Beau (Benzschawel), (Michael) Dieter, they're all great examples of it, too. To play with them and to learn from the veterans coming in, it gave me a great understanding of what I can leave it to. It was another blessing. I had great guys in front of me and I know they had great guys in front of them, too. Year after year, we always find ways to get better, succeed. My four years there, it's been awesome.”

With that track record, is Wisconsin the new O-Line U? It was the closest race in SI.com’s Position U. series. Notre Dame has only put 10 offensive linemen into the NFL over the past decade, but three became All-Pros, with a combined seven first-team All-Pro nods: guards Zack Martin (four) and Quenton Nelson (two), and tackle Ronnie Stanley. Wisconsin’s program has had 14 O-linemen enter the league since 2010, second only to Ohio State (16) during that span, including four first-round picks and two All-Pros (Travis Frederick and Ryan Ramczyk). Eleven Badgers linemen have gone on to start at least 10 games in the NFL. Florida has had three first-round picks and two second-round choices since 2010.

