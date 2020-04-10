Top Offensive Tackles in NFL Draft: Andrew Thomas

Georgia’s Andrew Thomas checks in at No. 3 in our ranking of the top offensive tackles in the NFL Draft.

Before he emerged as one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the NFL Draft, Andrew Thomas faced a life-changing decision.

A native of Lithonia, Ga., Thomas was coached at Pace Academy by former NFL linebacker Chris Slade. Slade gave Thomas an ultimatum: Either play football or play the drums in the band. It was a tough choice. Thomas learned to play the drums at an early age; his father played the drums in the church band where Thomas’ grandfather is a preacher.

“I’m very musically inclined,” Thomas said at the Scouting Combine. “Growing up in the church, played the drums and things like that. My freshman year in high school, I was still in the band, enjoying everything, and my head coach, Chris Slade, told me I had a chance to write my own ticket playing football. And I loved the game but music was still very important to me and he told me that I have to put my focus on football and that’s what I did. I still love music, but I put my focus on football and I’m here now. At my high school, I’d be at the pep rally and I’d be playing in the band with my jersey on and then I’d go over to the football team and do the football things.”

Today, Thomas’ passions are a bit different: pancaking hapless defenders and playing piano.

Thomas was a Freshman All-American as a right tackle in 2017 and a first-team All-American as a left tackle in his final two seasons. In 2019, he won the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the conference’s best offensive lineman. He was the first Bulldog blocker to win the award in 21 years. He turned 21 in January.

Thomas (6-foot-5 1/8, 315 pounds) crushed the Scouting Combine. While his 40 wasn’t great (5.22 seconds), his 20-yard shuttle was exceptional (4.66 seconds) and his arms measured just about a mile long at 36 1/8 inches. Only Connecticut’s Matt Peart had longer arms.

According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas allowed one sack and no additional quarterback hits. With nine total pressures, his pressure rate was 2.2 percent – one of the best in the draft class. On runs behind him, the backs averaged 3.0 yards before contact with a 50 percent success rate, according to Sports Info Solutions. Again, that was one of the best in the draft class.

“I think I’m a mix of Tyrann Smith and Trent Williams,” Thomas said. “Trent Williams because of his athleticism and Tyrann Smith because of how consistent his set is no matter who he’s playing.

What we like

Thomas’ feet are fantastic. That’s what stands out most by this mountain of a young man. Georgia ran zone on 80 percent of its running plays, so there’s no projection. Of course, he’ll be long gone before the Packers are on the clock. He’s not a finished product but his combination of athleticism and length make him a potential dominating force. His upward trajectory the past two seasons bodes well for his future.

What we don’t like

Nobody is a finished product, and that’s true for Thomas. He needs to get better with his hands and polish up his footwork if he’s going to consistently beat the elite edge rushers who can burst off the ball and bend around the corner.