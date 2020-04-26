LaFleur Sees Rodgers Leading Packers for ‘Really Long Time’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the wake of the Green Bay Packers’ stunning decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, coach Matt LaFleur and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected on the phone.

“Obviously, Aaron Rodgers is the leader of this football team, and my expectation is that he will be for a long time,” LaFleur told NFL.com’s Michael Silver on Friday.

Just how long is a long time?

“You know how this league works,” LaFleur told reporters after Saturday’s drive. “I know you guys get tired of me saying this, but it’s about getting better each and every day, and we’re going to take it week to week. In my mind, I think Aaron is by far the best quarterback I’ve ever been around. I think he’s the best ever to play the game. I hope he can play until he decides he doesn’t want to play anymore.”

If that sounds like a nonanswer, it’s because it’s a nonanswer. But it was also the accurate response. Rodgers’ future, first and foremost, is linked to his own play. If Rodgers plays like a star quarterback and the Packers remain prime championship contenders, then there’s no reason to move on. Second, Rodgers’ future is tied to Love’s development. The 26th pick of the first round, there’s no guarantee Love will become a legit starting quarterback. Over the previous 20 drafts, 19 quarterbacks were selected between No. 20 and No. 40. Drew Brees (13) and Rodgers (eight) have combined for 21 of the 29 Pro Bowls from that group. For every Brees, Rodgers and Lamar Jackson there’s a Paxton Lynch, Johnny Manziel, Geno Smith and Brandon Weeden.

“When I look back, and obviously this is my opinion, but the reason that back when we moved from Brett (Favre) to Aaron was because of what Aaron had done his first three years here, and that’s got to happen with Jordan,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Saturday. “He has to be able to do the work and he has to do that for us to make us believe that he can be a starting quarterback in the National Football League. We drafted him in the first round (so) we certainly think he has that kind of talent. But that’s not enough in the National Football League. You’ve got to work, you’ve got to earn it, you’ve got to become a good enough player. Again, we have one of the best to ever lace them up, and we’re shooting for championships for as long as he’s here, and we expect him to be here for quite a while.”

Both Gutekunst and LaFleur have talked to Rodgers; neither would go into the details of that conversation.

“I will say this,” LaFleur said. “Aaron is a pro, and he’s the leader of our football team, and I anticipate that for a really long time. I have so much respect for him not only as a player but the person, and some of the stuff that nobody sees. So, I can’t tell you how much I like working with him.”

