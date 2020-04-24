PackerCentral
Green Bay Packers NFL Draft Live Blog for Day 2

Bill Huber

After a crazy Thursday, the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to pick at No. 62 of the second round and No. 94 of the third round on Friday. Follow the action and join the conversation.

Catch up

Here's what you missed since signing off on Thursday night:

DRAFT GRADES

LOVE READY TO LEARN BEHIND RODGERS

GUTEKUNST MAKES ‘LONG-TERM DECISION’

NOTHING TO LOVE ABOUT THIS PICK (OPINION)

BACK TO FUTURE AS PACKERS TAKE LOVE

TWO MOCK DRAFTS

23 AVAILABLE RECEIVERS

BEST AVAILABLE PLAYERS

DAY 1 OF THE BLOG

A little draft history

Assuming the Packers stay at No. 62, here is that history from Pro Football Reference. The best of the recent No. 62s? Casey Hayward.

And, assuming the Packers stay at No. 94, here is that history. Baltimore found a Pro Bowl defensive tackle. On the other hand, Green Bay landed Ty Montgomery.

Bill Huber

Bill Huber

Bill Huber

Bill Huber

Bill Huber

Bill Huber

Bill Huber

Bill Huber

Bill Huber

Bill Huber

Bill Huber

