Live Updates: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (1-0) are hosting the Detroit Lions (0-1) today at Lambeau Field. Follow this story for live updates throughout the day.

The Packers moved from a 6-point to 6.5-point favorites at PointsBet. Almost 90 percent of the bets have come on Green Bay’s side, perhaps because of Detroit’s injury situation. Five starters will be out, including cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman.

That could play into the favor of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers passed for 364 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions for a 127.5 rating in a Week 1 romp at Minnesota. It was his 16th career game with 300-plus passing yards and four-plus touchdown passes, tied for fourth-most in NFL history. With 47,310 career passing yards, last week he surpassed Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton (47,003) for 12th-most in NFL history. Rodgers also reached 368 career passing touchdowns, moving past Eli Manning (366) for the seventh-most in NFL history.

He has 41 touchdowns vs. eight interceptions for a 104.7 rating in 20 career starts vs. Detroit. Last year, he led a pair of late rallies to beat the Lions in Week 6 at Lambeau Field and Week 17 at Detroit. The Packers never led those games until Mason Crosby’s field goals as time expired.

Based on pregame warmups, Lucas Patrick will start at right guard and Rick Wagner at right tackle. Billy Turner, who is listed as the starting right tackle, is active after missing last week's game with a knee injury but does not appear to be starting.

During warmups, Mason Crosby made a 60-yard field goal to the south end of the stadium.

Pregame

Tight end Josiah Deguara is inactive.

How to watch and a game prediction.

Our massive game preview.

