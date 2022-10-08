New Packers Linebacker Excited for Return to London, Fresh Start on Career

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For new Green Bay Packers linebacker Eric Wilson, this week is akin to the classic scene from the movie European Vacation, when Clark Griswold couldn’t figure out how to exit a roundabout. Finally, with daytime having turned to night and with his family having fallen asleep in the car, a frazzled Griswold laughs and, for the umpteenth time, says, “There’s Big Ben, kids. Parliament.”

OK, that’s an exaggeration of Wilson’s life. Nonetheless, Wilson flew to London as a member of the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad for the game against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Wilson arrived back in New Orleans in the early-morning hours of Monday, found out he had been signed off the practice squad by the Packers, flew into Green Bay in time for Wednesday’s practice and flew back to London on Thursday to play in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

“Yeah, I did” know about Green Bay’s upcoming European vacation, Wilson said while standing between rows of the players’ travel bags on Thursday. “I thought that was interesting. I started laughing. It’s no big deal. I don’t mind it. It’s fun to travel and go overseas and play in different places. Even when we travel in the States, it’s fun. I’m trying to make the most of it.”

A return to London’s luxurious The Grove hotel is made easier when you’re back on the 53-man roster. This isn’t quite what Wilson envisioned when he entered free agency in 2021. In 2020 with the Vikings, Wilson started 15 games and set career highs with 122 tackles, eight tackles for losses, three interceptions, eight passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Rather than getting a nice contract as a reward for his rise from undrafted free agent, Wilson settled for a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. He lasted just a half-season. He landed with the Houston Texans, where he spent the second half of the season.

This summer, he battled in training camp with the Saints. He failed to make their roster and opened the season on their practice squad.

Fresh off one trip to London and with another just about an hour away, Wilson downplayed the worries about sleep and jet lag.

“Just trying to match your sleeping schedule with that in London,” Wilson said. “Since we get there at 7 a.m., sleep as much as you can so when you wake up, you’re up all day. Then, by the time you’re ready to go to sleep, you stay on that schedule and getting a full night’s rest. You wake up from that full night’s rest, you’re recovered and ready to go.”

The 28-year-old Wilson got his first tattoo while he was in high school. It’s his last name on his left pectoral. It’s a Wilson football.

“Me and a group of friends actually did it in high school,” he recalled. “All of our last names are Wilson. One was my running back, one was the quarterback and I played receiver. So, all of our last names were Wilson so we got a Wilson (tattoo). One has it on their arm. Another one has it on their back. I have this one.”

Of his 280 career tackles, 254 came on defense with 26 more on special teams. He led the Vikings with 10 special-teams tackles in 2018 before earning a bigger role on defense.

“He’s a really solid defender, and he’s really good on (special) teams,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “We’re lucky to pick up a guy like that. He’s got a lot of versatility. He can run really well and he’s physical. I’ll be interested to see him out there in practice.”

With De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker cemented as the starting linebackers, special teams will be Wilson’s niche. He got an early crash course from special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and his top assistant, Byron Storer.

“I’ve been in some meetings and been out there,” Wilson said. “I think the basis is guys play hard. They play fast. Taking care of that one-third of the game is so important because it can win games. Winning special teams can win games, winning the field position battle wins games. Because that’s the first offensive play. That’s the first defensive play that happens in the game. That transitional play is very important to help the defense or help the offense. It’s really important.”

After a steady climb with the Vikings led to his big-time 2020 season, Wilson is hoping a solid year on special teams with the Packers can jump-start him into the next part of his career.

“I think regardless of the game or situation, special teams can help win the game,” Wilson said. “Field position, making big plays, making turnovers on special teams can create huge swings in our favor.”

