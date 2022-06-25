NFC North Insiders: Most Overrated Players

The Eddie Jackson who has played the last two seasons is much different than the one who was selected for Pro Bowls in 2018 and 2019 or made 10 interceptions and scored five touchdowns in 2017 through 2019.

After signing his four-year, $58.4 million deal, Jackson's statistics fell off sharply. It occurred at the same time the rest of the Bears’ secondary declined, so laying it all on Jackson is unfair, but the numbers reflect his part in it. Sportradar credits Jackson with eight TD passes allowed the last two seasons and passer ratings against of 110.1 and 143.6 when targeted. This after he had ratings against of 40.5 and 57.6 in 2018 and 2019. Jackson hasn't made an interception in 30 games, although he had a few overturned by defensive penalties.

Jackson has really not been the same since the Bears lost safety Adrian Amos to Green Bay in free agency, and there is hope rookie Jaquan Brisker can be more of a force closer to the line of scrimmage as Amos had been. It could free Jackson up to do what he had done best, and that was go for the football. Also, the new defensive scheme is one favoring players who read the quarterback and go after the ball, and that has always been a strength of Jackson's. Or, at least it was. It seems he must prove himself all over again after struggling for two years.