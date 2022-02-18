NFL.com Quarterback Index: Where Do Rodgers, Love Rank?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A total of 62 quarterbacks started at least one game during the 2021 NFL season. NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal ranked them all.

The gulf between the Green Bay Packers’ duo of Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love shows why the team has publicly stated its desire to coax Rodgers back for at least another season, and is ready to go to great lengths in terms of money and position coach to get it done.

Rodgers, who won his fourth NFL MVP award, ranked second behind Tom Brady. Rodgers finished the season with 40 total touchdowns (37 passing, three rushing). After the Packers were clobbered by the Saints in the opener, he wrote it off as just a bad day at the office. He was right. Rodgers threw 37 touchdowns vs. only two interceptions the rest of the season and won 13 of his next 14 starts.

Love, meanwhile, ranked 49th.

Wrote Rosenthal: “Between the preseason and 62 regular-season pass attempts, we got a better feel for Love as a pro this year. It was a lot. A lot of wow throws, a lot of misses, a lot of turnover-worthy plays, a lot of confusion and a lot of raw potential. He still looked like a rookie, which isn’t the greatest sign.”

The phrase “a lot of wow throws” seems like a tremendous overstatement. The touchdown pass to Allen Lazard at Kansas City was a “wow” throw and the best play of his brief career. The touchdown pass to tight end Josiah Deguara was not. Other than one incredible minicamp practice, Love rarely distinguished himself on the practice field, either.

The difference in their regular-season performances could hardly have been starker.

Completion percentage: Rodgers, 68.9; Love, 58.1. TD/INT: Rodgers, 37/4; Love, 2/3. Yards per attempt: Rodgers, 7.8; Love, 6.6. Turnover: Rodgers, 4; Love, 4.

If not for the 62-yard touchdown to Deguara on a tight end screen at Detroit, Love’s yards per attempt would have plunged to 5.7.

The only first-round pick who ranked below Love in Rosenthal’s QB Index was 37-year-old Joe Flacco.