Packers’ 2023 Schedule Starting to Crystallize

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL schedule, the Green Bay Packers will host Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and, perhaps, Tom Brady.

While the 2022 season isn’t complete, the 2023 schedule is taking shape. Due to the NFL’s predetermined schedule rotation, the NFC North next season will play all four teams from the NFC South, all four teams from the AFC West and the corresponding finishers from the NFC East, NFC West and AFC North.

On paper, the schedule doesn’t appear to be challenging, though that’s obviously subject to change.

As it stands, Green Bay is set to play five games against teams that will make this year’s playoffs: the Minnesota Vikings (home and away), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs at home, and the to-be-determined NFC East opponent on the road. None of the NFC South teams are over .500 but all four have uncertainty at quarterback.

Only five games will be against teams that have winning records: the Vikings (home and away), Chiefs, Chargers and the NFC East foe.

Of course, 2022 results might not mean anything for 2023 matchups. The perfect example is this year’s eight games against the NFC East and AFC East. In 2021, five of the eight teams finished better than .500. In 2022, all eight teams are over .500. In 2021, the NFC East teams went 32-36; in 2022, they’re 36-14-2.

Meanwhile, the AFC West was supposed to be a four-team juggernaut but only the Chiefs are playoff-bound at the moment.

Here’s a closer look at the Packers’ 2023 opponents.