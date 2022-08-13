Packers List 33 Inactives for Preseason Game at 49ers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The five players on the makeshift No. 1 offensive line and rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker are the only starters who will suit up for the Green Bay Packers for Friday night’s preseason opener at the San Francisco 49ers.

With 33 Packers players on what officially is known as the will-not-dress list, a list headed by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and 11 front-line members of what could be a powerhouse defense, it’s almost easier to list who will be available. So, here goes.

Quarterback – Out: Aaron Rodgers (healthy scratch). In: Jordan Love, Danny Etling.

Running backs – Out AJ Dillon, Aaron Jones (healthy scratches) and RB Kylin Hill (knee). In: Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, B.J. Baylor, Dexter Williams.

Receivers – Out: Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins (healthy scratches) and Christian Watson (knee), Malik Taylor (shoulder). In: Danny Davis, Romeo Doubs, Ishmael Hyman, Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree.

Tight ends – Out: Marcedes Lewis (healthy scratch) and Robert Tonyan (knee), Dominique Dafney (knee). In: Tyler Davis, Josiah Deguara, Alize Mack, Sal Cannella.

Offensive line – Out: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), C Cole Schneider (ankle), RT Rasheed Walker (not specified). In: LT Yosh Nijmam, LG Jon Runyan, C Josh Myers, RG Jake Hanson, RT Royce Newman, OL Zack Tom, C Ty Clary, C/G Michal Menet, G Sean Rhyan, G George Moore, T/G Cole Van Lanen, T Caleb Jones.

Defensive tackles – Out: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed (healthy scratches) and Devonte Wyatt (precautionary reasons but not in concussion protocol). In: T.J. Slaton, Jack Heflin, Jonathan Ford, Chris Slayton, Akial Byers.

Outside linebackers – Out: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith (healthy scratches), La’Darius Hamilton (groin) and Randy Ramsey (ankle). In: Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai, Kingsley Enagbare, Kobe Jones, Chauncey Manac.

Inside linebackers – Out: De’Vondre Campbell (healthy scratch). In: Quay Walker, Krys Barnes, Isaiah McDuffie, Ty Summers, Ray Wilborn, Ellis Brooks.

Cornerbacks – Out: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes (healthy scratch) and Donte Vaughn (hamstring). In: Shemar Jean-Charles, Keisean Nixon, Rico Gafford, Kiondre Thomas, Kabion Ento.

Safeties – Out: Adrian Amos (healthy scratch), Darnell Savage (hamstring) and Innis Gaines (hamstring). In: Vernon Scott, Shawn Davis, Dallin Leavitt, Tariq Carpenter, Micah Abernathy.

Special teams – Out: Mason Crosby (knee).