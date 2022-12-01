Packers at Bears Video Preview: Questions at QB on Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Will he play or will he not play? That is the question at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers as well as the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday’s latest rivalry game at Soldier Field.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers will start, so long as the practice week goes well. He didn’t practice on Wednesday and might have to wear some protection for his injured ribs on Sunday.

Rodgers wouldn’t detail the exact nature of the injury, though he didn’t say no when asked if it was a rib cartilage fracture. That’s the injury Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been playing through.

“I was concerned about the major internal-organ stuff you can get with some of those shots,” Rodgers said. “I think Chauncey (Gardner-Johnson of the Eagles, who suffered a lacerated kidney) had one of those. So, that was the main concern, based on the pain I was experiencing. But I’m happy to avoid any of those internal-organ issues.”

Chicago’s Justin Fields is a bit more of an unknown. He was inactive last week against the Jets with an injured left (non-throwing) shoulder. Like the Packers, the Bears have their bye next week, but the schedule won’t factor in the decision.

“It's really just day-to-day, so it doesn't really factor in,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus told reporters in Chicago on Wednesday. “It's really what he is this week. If he feels really comfortable and feels great and his mobility and strength's back for the medical staff, and then … GM and head coach look at it and say, ‘Hey, green light,’ then it's a green light. So, we'll see it during the course of the week.”

The Packers will spend the week preparing for Fields rather than his backup, Trevor Siemian. That’s the obvious approach considering Fields’ ability to run rivals that of the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, who ran circles around the Packers on Sunday night.

“I would say the majority of your plan is directed toward him being in there,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think, obviously, with him not playing last week, that’s another week to get healthy and rest. It’s a guessing game but I think you’ve got to hedge your bet in that area.”

