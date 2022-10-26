Packers at Bills: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had never dropped even two consecutive games in the same regular season under coach Matt LaFleur. Now, they’ve lost three in a row and could drop a fourth straight on Sunday night at the Buffalo Bills.

“We’re going to get ready for a tough opponent on Sunday Night Football, Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “I think there’s a lot of interesting things coming to a head this week. We’ve had some success in primetime games over the last little bit. I know we’re playing a tough opponent, they’re coming off a bye week, they’ve got an extra week to get ready for us, they have a great quarterback, great defense, very well coached, a lot of great weapons – Jake Kumerow – so they’ve got a lot going for them. But we’re the underdog this week, which is a new spot for us.”

A huge underdog, as it turns out. The Bills not only are 5-1 but they’re playing at home and coming off their bye.

Here’s this week’s viewing and betting guide.

How to Watch: Packers vs. Bills

TV: NBC. This is the weekly Sunday Night Football showcase, with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (commentary) and Melissa Stark (field reporter) on the call.

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), Sirius (Channel 83 or 226 on the app) and Westwood One Radio (Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic).

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Records: Packers, 3-4; Bills, 5-1.

History: The Bills lead the series 8-5, including 6-0 in Buffalo.

Green Bay won the last meeting, 22-0, on Sept. 30, 2018. Rather than feeling the thrill of victory, quarterback Aaron Rodgers called it “championship defensive level and non-playoff team offensive level.” He criticized “the plan” put together by then-coach Mike McCarthy for not getting the ball into the hands of the top playmakers.

The last trip to Buffalo came on Dec. 14, 2014. With the Packers rolling toward what would be a trip to the NFC Championship Game, they were upset 21-13 by the Bills. The game will forever be remembered by sure-handed Jordy Nelson dropping what would have been a 94-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

The series dates to 1974. Buffalo won that game 27-7. O.J. Simpson was limited to 62 rushing yards but Jim Braxton scored on runs of 1, 1 and 2 yards.

Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 42-14). Bills – Sean McDermott (sixth season, 54-33).

Referee: Ron Torbert is in his ninth season as a referee. The home team had the higher winning percentage in seven of his first eight seasons, according to Pro Football Reference. His crew calls slightly fewer penalties than the league average.

Packers-Bills Betting Guide

The Packers opened as 10.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook. Already the biggest underdog in a game quarterbacked by Aaron Rodgers, that spread has moved to 11.5. The over/under is 47.5 points. The Packers are 10.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. The early money is on Buffalo, but not overwhelmingly so, with 62 percent of the money and 64 percent of the bets.

At SI Sportsbook, Green Bay is +2800 to win the Super Bowl. It was +2000 last week. Just a few weeks ago, the Packers, Eagles and Buccaneers were tied for the shortest odds in the NFC Championship market. Now, Green Bay has the seventh-shortest odds at +1400. Once one of the Super Bowl favorites, Green Bay is -170 to not even make the playoffs.

At FanDuel, Rodgers is +7500 to win a third consecutive MVP. That is down sharply from +1000 to open the season. His counterpart on Sunday, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, is the favorite at +125.

