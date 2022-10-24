Packers Grades After 23-21 Loss to Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Aaron Rodgers winning MVP honors in 2020 and 2021, the Green Bay Packers finished with records of 13-3 and 13-4. With Rodgers unable to be that rising tide that lifts all boats, like the great quarterbacks are paid to do, the Packers are a stunning 3-4 following Sunday’s loss at the Washington Commanders.

Afterward, coach Matt LaFleur tried to deflect the criticism off his star quarterback.

“I think it takes everybody. It takes everybody around him,” LaFleur said. “You’ve got to have the protection in front of you to be able to hold up. You’ve got to have the guys making plays, too. I feel like we had a ton of drops. We had a lot of penalties that put us back behind the sticks. Those are tough situations to climb out of.

“We’ve got to be more disciplined and mindful of what we’re doing on each individual play because, right now, it’s not good enough.”

He’s right about those things. There’s more than one thing wrong with the passing offense than Rodgers, just like there’s more wrong with the Packers than the passing attack.

The running game was an afterthought. The run defense was terrible. Tyler Heinicke made the type of clutch plays that have eluded Rodgers all season. The Commanders won third down by a landslide. And the special teams had the one game-turning blunder.

If you’re looking for a silver lining, the new-look offensive line showed promise and the red-zone defense was the only thing standing between the Packers and a blowout loss.

Here are the Packers’ grades from our weekly report card.