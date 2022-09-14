Skip to main content

Packers-Bears Injury Report: Lazard, Bakhtiari, Jenkins Practice

With the Green Bay Packers preparing to host the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, only one player on either team didn’t practice on Wednesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Starting guard Jon Runyan was the only member of the Green Bay Packers to not practice on Wednesday.

Receiver Allen Lazard, left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Elgton Jenkins, all of whom were inactive for Sunday’s loss at Minnesota, were limited participation. Linebacker Quay Walker and key backup cornerback Keisean Nixon, who were knocked out of the game with shoulder injuries, were full participation.

Lazard wouldn’t “put a percentage” on his prospects for playing against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night but he said he “absolutely” was optimistic. He said he took a “few” reps during 11-on-11 drills.

Lazard has been out about two weeks since being stepped on at practice.

“It wasn’t a good feeling, physically or mentally, given the situation and everything,” he said. “I always look at injuries as a positive, in a sense of like, yes, it was an unfortunate situation but maybe if I would’ve kept practicing, maybe if I would’ve played in the game on Sunday, then a more detrimental injury would have taken place or something like that. I always try to stay optimistic and positive in any situation, even if it is negative in the moment.”

The Packers missed Lazard’s presence in a 23-7 loss to the Vikings. They trailed 17-0 at halftime and Justin Jefferson had more receiving yards than the Packers had net passing yards before the final drive.

Lazard didn’t want to miss the game for obvious reasons. And non-obvious reasons, too. He called U.S. Bank Stadium his favorite road venue because he loves the stadium and the “Skol” chant.

“It’s always a good energy in there,” Lazard said. “The turf, I’m not too much of a fan of but that’s just because it’s turf. I think it’s a great environment to play in. As a competitor, as a football player, those are the environments that you want to play in and succeed in, as well.”

Runyan stretched near his teammates in the Don Hutson Center but did not go out on the field for practice. Rookie Zach Tom played the final quarter-plus on Sunday and could be in line to start if Runyan can’t clear the concussion protocol.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_19031595
Play

Packers Place Barnes on Injured Reserve

By Bill Huber
Packer Central
USATSI_19031751
Play

Week 1 Grades: Packers Lose to Vikings

By Bill Huber
Packer Central
USATSI_19029706
Play

Lack of Touches for Jones ‘Not Good Enough’

By Bill Huber
Packer Central

“I thought he did a really nice job,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Tom. “Obviously, there was one play where he got beat pretty quickly in pass protection but I thought he competed, he knew what to do. And I thought you could really tell it wasn’t too big for him. So, I thought he did a really good job in there.”

Here is the full injury report. Of note, Jenkins is on the report only due to last year's ACL injury and not the pectoral that was listed last week.

Packers-Bears Wednesday Injury Report

Packers

Did not participate: LG Jon Runyan (concussion).

Limited: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), RT Elgton Jenkins (knee), WR Allen Lazard (ankle).

Full: RG Jake Hanson (shoulder), CB Keisean Nixon (shoulder), LB Quay Walker (shoulder).

Bears

Limited: WR Velus Jones (hamstring), OL Riley Reiff (shoulder).

Justin Fields learning from Luke Getsy, Aaron Rodgers

Our NFL Composite Power Rankings

In This Article (1)

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

USATSI_17349166
News

Packers-Bears Injury Report: Lazard, Bakhtiari, Jenkins Practice

By Bill Huber
USATSI_17613145
News

Getsy Has Fields Playing With Confidence Entering Game vs. Packers

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19039310
News

NFL Composite Power Rankings: Packers Remain in Top 10

By Bill Huber
USATSI_17351755
News

How to Watch: Packers-Bears on ‘Sunday Night Football’

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19031595
News

Packers Place Barnes on Injured Reserve

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19031751
News

Week 1 Grades: Packers Lose to Vikings

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19029706
News

Lack of Touches for Jones ‘Not Good Enough’

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19032080
News

Packers Signing Offensive Lineman to Roster

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19030824
News

Packers Could Use Alexander in Shadow Role

By Bill Huber