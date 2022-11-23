Packers-Eagles Tickets Are Third-Most Expensive of NFL Week 12

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With rabid fans and a powerhouse team, Philadelphia Eagles tickets are expensive. That’s especially true with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers coming to town.

The average ticket for Sunday night’s game is $389.58, according to SI Tickets. That’s the third-most expensive ticket on this week’s schedule.

The cheapest ticket is in Section 206, an upper-level ticket in the corner of the end zone, which is available for merely $124. Want to get closer to the action? Seats in Sections 110, 111, 129 and 130 – end zone, behind the goal posts – start at $283. Tickets in Section 120, which is at midfield behind the Packers’ bench, start at $366. Row 1 in Section 120 will set you back $695.

With the Packers (4-7) practically in must-win mode after eclipsing their loss total from the past two seasons combined, ticket prices for playoff reservations have fallen considerably after a brief bounce-back following the win vs. Dallas. The average Super Bowl reservation is $141, down about 84 percent from the Week 1 price of $869.

Last week, lower-level end-zone tickets were $95 for the divisional round, $162 for the conference championship and $197 for the Super Bowl. Now, those prices are $56, $99 and $132, respectively.

Green Bay’s next home is in almost a month. After playing at Philadelphia this week and at Chicago next week, the Packers will have their Week 14 bye before hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Dec. 19. Standing-room spots are starting at $76 and midfield behind the Green Bay bench range from $137 to in excess of $1,000.

