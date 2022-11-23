Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver

GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to a source, the Green Bay Packers are not re-signing Geronimo Allison, who caught 89 passes during a four-year stint with the team.

Allison worked out for the team on Tuesday, according to ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky.

Allison was an undrafted free agent in 2016. He caught 12 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns during the second half of his rookie season – his first career catch a touchdown vs. Atlanta – then caught 23 passes in 2017, 20 passes in 2018 and a career-high 34 passes in 2019. During those four years, he caught 89 passes for 1,045 yards (11.7 average) and six touchdowns.

Allison signed with Detroit in free agency in 2020 but opted out due to COVID. He failed to make the Lions’ roster in 2021, signed to the practice squad and wound up playing in three games but didn’t catch any passes.

This year, he spent training camp with the Atlanta Falcons.

Allison got off to a hot start in 2018. In the first four games, he recorded 19 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns – a pace of 76 receptions for 1,156 yards and eight touchdowns – before being knocked out be core-muscle injury that required surgery.

With a long-term contract on the line in 2019, Allison failed to live up to expectations. He caught 34-of-55 passes (61.9 percent) for just 287 yards. Of 79 receivers to be targeted 50 times, Allison ranked 78th with 0.68 yards per pass route, 78th with 8.4 yards per catch and 73rd in drop rate at 12.8 percent, according to Pro Football Focus. He dropped five passes, fumbled twice and broke just one tackle. At least he blocked, which is why he ranked second on the unit with 638 snaps, though that was hardly worth the $2.5 million contract that Detroit gave him.

Allison wasn’t the only familiar face in for the workout. Danny Davis, an undrafted rookie receiver from Wisconsin, was back, as well.

For the Badgers, Davis finished with 131 receptions for 1,642 yards (12.5 average) and 14 touchdowns in a run-first offense. He was released during training camp with an injury settlement (ankle).

