Packers Double Up on Receivers in Consensus Mock Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have taken two receivers in the first round over the last 43 years.

Could they take two receivers in the first round over a span of about 43 minutes on Thursday?

At No. 22, the Packers wound up with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks. Burks was the most-mocked player to Green Bay over the past week, followed by Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, USC receiver Drake London, Purdue edge defender George Karlaftis and Alabama receiver Jameson Williams.

At No. 28, the Packers got a second receiver, Georgia’s George Pickens. That one comes with a catch. The most-mocked player to Green Bay over the past week was Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt but he went off the board to Tampa Bay at No. 27. In order, it’s Wyatt, Pickens, Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson.

Burks and Pickens had predraft visits with the Packers. Both players would have obvious appeal.

Burks is one of the best run-after-catch receivers in the draft. Some of the easiest yards on the field over the years have come from Aaron Rodgers taking the snap and immediately firing the ball to Davante Adams. The 225-pound Burks ranked fourth among all receivers nationally with 9.3 yards after the catch per catch, according to Pro Football Focus.

At 6-foot-3 and with 4.47 speed and hand of glue, Pickens is one of the best deep threats in the draft. He is much more skilled than Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay’s primary deep threat the past four seasons.

