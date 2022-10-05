Packers-Giants Injury Report: Alexander, Three Linemen Limited

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only safety Adrian Amos didn’t practice for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday as they get ready for Sunday’s game in London against the New York Giants.

Amos suffered a concussion early in last week’s victory over the New England Patriots. Rudy Ford replaced him for the final 44 snaps and finished second on the team with seven tackles.

“I think he did an outstanding job, playing with great effort, first and foremost, but just doing his responsibility,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “Certainly felt his presence out there in terms of his physicality. I thought he did a really good job.”

Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was inactive against New England with a groin injury, was limited participation. He took part in all the reps during the portion of individual drills that was open to reporters.

Three-fifths of the offensive line - tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and center Josh Myers – practiced as limited participation, as well.

For the Giants, their injury report includes 14 players. That includes two starters on each side of the ball – receivers Kenny Golladay and Richie James on offense and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and safety Julian Love on defense.

However, quarterback Daniel Jones practiced after leaving last week’s win over Chicago with an ankle injury. Plus, receivers Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson and defensive lineman Leonard Williams returned to practice as limited participation. Robinson, a second-round rookie, has been out since Week 1 with a knee injury and Toney, the first-round pick last year, has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Their returns to game action would help Jones lift the NFL’s worst passing attack.

“He’s a pretty tough individual,” Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters in New York when asked about Jones’ progress. “I think he’s made a lot of progress since after the game, and he’s been in the treatment room consistently throughout these last couple of days.”

Packers-Giants Wednesday Injury Report

Packers

DNP: S Adrian Amos (concussion).

Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (groin), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), S Tariq Carpenter (abdomen), RT Elgton Jenkins (knee), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), C Josh Myers (foot), DT Devonte Wyatt (quad.).

Giants

DNP: DB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Richie James (ankle), S Julian Love (concussion), DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion).

Limited: QB Daniel Jones (ankle), DB Nick McCloud (hamstring), CB Fabian Moreau (foot), RT Evan Neal (neck), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), DL Leonard Williams (knee).

