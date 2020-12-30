Claimed Off Waivers, Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison Will Join Packers

Harrison could become an immediate asset to a Packers run defense that is 14th with 113.1 rushing yards per game and 24th with 4.64 yards allowed per carry.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Coming off perhaps their best game of run defense this season, the Green Bay Packers have made a big addition to further fortify that phase of the game headed into the playoffs.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Packers have been awarded former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison off waivers. A source told Packer Central that the 32-year-old indeed will be coming to Green Bay.

Harrison was scheduled to take a free agent visit to Green Bay in early October but chose to sign to Seattle’s practice squad following his visit with the Seahawks. Harrison played in six games for the Seahawks. In Week 14 against the Jets, he had six assisted tackles.

“This was his best game and he's been steadily improving,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the following day. “The big man that he is, there's a lot to be said about conditioning and being ready to play the game and he's been working real hard at it. He's a pleasant addition and it was great to see him make a couple plays.”

In Week 15 against Washington, he had one tackle in a season-high 30 snaps. However, he was inactive last week and asked the Seahawks for his release.

The Seahawks granted it, and the Packers claimed him off waivers from a fellow championship contender.

As he indicated in a tweet on Sunday, Harrison didn't return this season to ride the pine and wants to contribute on the field.

Would those contributions be with the Packers? In another tweet, he indicated he wanted to pick his own team rather than have one picked for him on waivers.

The answer is yes.

That Green Bay is a championship contender and could use him on the defensive line without reliable depth behind Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke and Tyler Lancaster has swayed Harrison to join the team, according to the source.

Harrison could become an immediate asset to a Packers run defense that is 14th with 113.1 rushing yards per game and 24th with 4.64 yards allowed per carry. However, that side of the ball was improving even before limiting Henry to 98 yards.

“He’s a tough man to move,” Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari said on his weekly radio appearance on 1250-AM “The Fan” in Milwaukee. “He’s a very smart player, very instinctive, and he’s garnered the accolades. All that has been earned for him. So, yeah, it would be very exciting to see if we do get him. It would definitely help build depth … and definitely a big man in the middle for our team.”

Last year, of 64 interior defensive linemen to play at least 200 run-defending snaps, Harrison finished ninth in ProFootballFocus.com’s run-stop percentage, a metric that essentially measures impact tackles. He ranked No. 1 in five consecutive seasons from 2014 through 2018.