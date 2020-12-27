Damon Harrison Asks Seahawks For Release

Despite playing well in recent weeks, the return of Bryan Mone created a logjam at defensive tackle and with Harrison set to be inactive against the Rams in Week 16, the veteran wants to move on.

In a surprise development hours before a pivotal Week 16 matchup against the Rams, veteran defensive tackle Damon Harrison has asked the Seahawks for his release.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Harrison made the request after being informed by Seattle that he would not be active for Sunday's game. He would go on waivers if released and could be claimed by any of the other 31 teams.

The Seahawks hoped Harrison would have a change of heart, but based on a tweet from the player on Sunday morning, "Snacks" seems dead set on moving on.

Harrison, 32, originally signed with Seattle's practice squad in early October to work back into football shape with sights set on helping the team down the stretch. Once Bryan Mone went down with an ankle injury in Week 9, the former All-Pro was elevated to the 53-man roster and has seen a steady increase in snaps in recent weeks. In six games, Harrison has amassed nine tackles and a forced fumble.

But despite the fact Harrison produced a season-high six tackles two weeks ago in a 40-3 win over the Jets and looked to be finding his rhythm, Mone's return from injured reserve created a logjam at the nose tackle spot. With only so many snaps available at the position, the Seahawks clearly favored the younger Mone, who played well during the first half of the season before being injured.

At this stage of his career, it's understandable why Harrison is frustrated. At the same time, having only been to the playoffs once in nine NFL seasons, it's still surprising he would be asking for his release this late in the season when Seattle has a chance to make some serious noise in the postseason. There's no guarantee he will go unclaimed to sign with the team of his choice, either.

But as he indicated in his tweet, Harrison didn't return this season to ride the pine and wants to contribute on the field. If he felt that time had passed with the Seahawks, which Mone's return signaled, he shouldn't be criticized for wanting a better opportunity to play.