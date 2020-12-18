Film Breakdown: 'Snacks' Harrison Feasting at Nose Tackle for Seahawks

After spending several weeks working back into shape on Seattle's practice squad, Harrison has truly rounded into form as of late and turned in his best performance for his new team in a dominating outing against the New York Jets last Sunday.

Dating back to May, there had been mutual interest between the Seahawks and free agent Damon Harrison. But with the COVID-19 pandemic raging on and seven children at home, the veteran defensive tackle wasn't sure if he wanted to play this season.

After seeing the NFL's plan for conducting a season amid the health crisis in action during training camp, however, "Snacks" decided he wanted to play after all, reaching out to Seattle and a handful of other teams. After passing testing protocols and a workout for the team, he was signed to the Seahawks practice squad on October 7 and began working back into football shape.

While the process may have taken longer than the player envisioned, after over a month on the practice squad, Harrison finally was elevated from the practice squad and made his Seahawks debut against the Rams in Week 10. Heading into Week 14, he had been pretty quiet in four games while logging just two tackles in 85 snaps in a reserve role.

But facing one of his prior teams in the Jets last Sunday, Harrison finally broke out, as the former All-Pro notched a season-high with six tackles and also forced a fumble, setting up the Seahawks for a Jason Myers field goal.

"This was his best game and he's been steadily improving," coach Pete Carroll said on Monday. "The big man that he is, there's a lot to be said about conditioning and being ready to play the game and he's been working real hard at it. He's a pleasant addition and it was great to see him make a couple plays."

Rounding into form with three games left to play, Harrison's presence has further solidified Seattle's run defense and as Carroll noted, he's allowed fellow defensive tackle Poona Ford to unlock some of his pass rushing potential with more opportunities lined up at 3-technique.

Check out my latest film breakdown as I analyze nine plays from Harrison's standout performance feasting against the Jets.