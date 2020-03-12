Report: Packers Hosting Free-Agent Linebacker Kirksey

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Christian Kirksey, who was released earlier in the week by the Cleveland Browns, is taking a free-agent visit to Green Bay on Thursday to meet with the linebacker-hungry Packers, according to NFL Network.

In 2016 and 2017, Kirksey was one of more productive linebackers in the NFL, with 148 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 11 tackles for losses in 2016 and 138 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six tackles for losses and two forced fumbles in 2017. In between those seasons, he inked a four-year, $38 million contract extension.

However, injuries have derailed his career. In 2018, he played in only seven games due to shoulder, ankle and hamstring injuries but still intercepted two passes – the only two picks of his career – and matched his career high with five passes defensed. He played in only two games in 2019 following a torn pectoral tendon that required surgery.

“Right now, when I am not on the field, I want to just be that voice still and encourage my teammates,” Kirksey said following the injury. “I do not want to check out and worry about just myself. I still have to worry about my brothers.”

The 27-year-old Kirksey is a better run defender than coverage player. In 2016, he led the NFL in run stops, a Pro Football Focus metric that essentially measures impact tackles. For his career, according to PFF, he’s given up 15 touchdowns vs. two interceptions while in coverage. According to Sports Info Solutions, from 2015 through 2019, Kirksey’s average tackle limited the play to 4.1 yards or less four times. Martinez accomplished that once – 4.0 yards in 2018. In 73 career games with 54 starts, Kirksey has two interceptions and 16 passes defensed. In 61 career games with 57 starts, Martinez has three interceptions and 17 passes defensed.

Kirksey has taken a visit to Oakland. Other teams are interested, too, since Kirksey is a starting-caliber player who, as a street free agent, wouldn’t factor in compensatory draft picks next offseason.

By releasing Kirksey, the Browns were spared having to pay base salaries of $7.75 million in 2020 and $8.25 million in 2021.

“Christian Kirksey has been a vital member of our organization for the last six seasons because of his contributions on and off the field,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a release. “He has been a strong leader both in our locker room and in the Cleveland community. These are difficult decisions and, in Christian’s case, more challenging because of how well he has represented our team. We thank him for his dedication and wish him nothing but the best in the next phase of his career.”