Packers Will Release Graham

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As expected, Jimmy Graham will be released by the Green Bay Packers.

Now, the question is what the team will do with the $8 million in cap savings.

The Packers will part ways with Graham on Thursday, ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter reported.

“The last two years have certainly been interesting!” Graham said on Twitter. “A lot of memories, friendships and humbling moments that I will carry with me into the next opportunity. Thank you for the support during our exciting run this year toward that ever so elusive ring.”

RELATED: Buyer beware among free-agent tight ends

General manager Brian Gutekunst’s three-year, $30 million contract in free agency in 2018 turned out to be a prodigious waste of money. Last season, Graham’s cap charge of $12.67 million was the most expensive in the NFL among tight ends. He finished fourth on the team in receptions, catching 38-of-60 passes (63.3 percent) for 447 yards (11.8 average) and three touchdowns. Among tight ends, he ranked 20th in receptions, 18th in yards and tied for 19th in touchdowns.

Graham had six games of 40-plus receiving yards but four games with less than 10 yards. He did deliver three key catches in the playoff victory against Seattle. His 42-yard catch in the NFC Championship Game against San Francisco is why he was signed as a free agent in 2018. It only took until his 34th game. According to Pro Football Focus, 39 tight ends were targeted at least 32 times in regular-season play. Graham ranked 31st in catch percentage and 31st in drop percentage (three drops; 7.3 percent). Two-dozen tight ends were targeted at least five times on passes 20-plus yards downfield. Graham caught 2-of-10; that 20.0 percent tying for 20th in that group.

According to OverTheCap.com, Green Bay had $20.46 million of cap space. Releasing Graham will create an additional $8 million by eliminating his $7.45 million in base salary and $550,000 in roster and workout bonuses.

Now, what will Gutekunst do with the money?

According to ESPN.com, Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper will be a top target when the negotiating period begins on Monday. The Packers have a glaring need for a linebacker, with the Los Angeles’ Rams Cory Littleton being the focus.

Still, even with the added cap space, there’s no guarantee Gutekunst will be able to afford either of those players. In all, 23 teams have $30 million-plus of cap space. Moreover, Green Bay will have a 10-man draft class to address and a contract extension with Kenny Clark to hammer out. The team might have to sign a right tackle, such as Jared Veldheer, to replace Bryan Bulaga.

Among the team’s other free agents is veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, a rugged blocker and locker room leader who will turn 36 on May 19. Jace Sternberger, a third-round pick last year, didn't catch a pass in 60 regular-season snaps, though he caught three balls for 15 yards and one touchdown in two playoff games.

“He had those hiccups early with the injuries and really came on strong,” Gutekunst said before the Scouting Combine. “We’re really excited about Jace and where he can go. I think the sky’s the limit. He’s got to put in the work and do it, but there’s a lot out there for him. We’re excited about it but, again, it’s the National Football League. Until you do it, I don’t know how much you can count on it, but we’re excited where he can go.”