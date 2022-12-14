Packers Post-Bye Injury Report: Doubs Confident He’ll Play vs. Rams

Left tackle David Bakhtiari was the only player who didn’t practice as the Packers returned from their bye on Tuesday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs returned to practice two weeks ago following an ankle injury, he called himself “highly questionable” to face the Chicago Bears.

When the Packers returned from their bye on Tuesday, Doubs said he’s “fully expecting” to play on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Two weeks made all the difference for Doubs, the team’s talented and productive fourth-round draft pick who was injured on his one and only snap at Detroit on Nov. 6. The Packers put him through a pregame workout at Chicago in hopes that he’d be able to play. Instead, he was inactive for a fourth consecutive game.

“I thought it was a great decision to sit out for the Bears game because I knew I had an advantage of being able to use the bye week to get my ankle back going again,” Doubs said. “It was a great decision. I felt good with it. It was a hard decision because I was thinking about it all week. I’m glad I feel great today.”

Doubs said he went full speed at Tuesday’s practice, boosting his confidence that he’ll be available to face the Rams.

“I know I got more time than I have up until gameday,” he said.

Green Bay entered the season with a projected receiver quintet of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins and rookies Doubs and Christian Watson. Because of injuries, they played together in only the Week 2 game against Chicago.

During Doubs’ four-game absence, a healthy Watson has burst onto the scene with eight touchdowns.

They’ve played only 52 snaps together.

“I’m looking forward to it, man,” Doubs said. “Christian has been balling. I can’t wait to be out there with him because we’ve been looking forward to that opportunity. I can’t wait to see it happen.”

Only left tackle David Bakhtiari (appendectomy) didn’t practice on Tuesday. Bakhtiari was inactive for the victory at Chicago. A day after the game, coach Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari could be out “a while.” Rookie Zach Tom took Bakhtiari’s place in the lineup for that game and figures to get the start against the Rams.

Running back Aaron Jones, who was in and out of the lineup at Chicago due to an injured shin, and safety Darnell Savage, who suffered an ankle injury at Philadelphia, returned to practice. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers practiced without a protective wrap around his broken thumb.

“The bye gave a lot of guys some time to recover, much-needed, much-deserved rest,” running back AJ Dillon said. “We played a lot of games in a row and guys have played and battled through some injuries or being hurt and stuff like that. Hats off to everybody on our team. There’s a lot of stuff you don’t necessarily see that guys are battling through and coming to work every day and putting all the effort in.”

The Packers will return to the practice field on Thursday, when they’ll have to release their first injury report of the week.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Rams coach Sean McVay essentially ruled out receiver Cooper Kupp for Monday’s game. Kupp is eligible to come off injured reserve this week following ankle surgery.

“I've got to be careful speaking in absolutes,” McVay said during a video conference with Rams beat reporters Tuesday. “I think it would be surprising if he was able to play again. But I don't want to say there's a 0 percent chance of that.”

