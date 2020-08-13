PackerCentral
Packers Release Griffin to Get to 80

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made room for Tuesday’s addition of receiver Malik Turner by releasing safety Frankie Griffin. Wednesday’s transaction kept the Packers at 80 players, meaning they don’t need to go to split-squad practices.

Despite being only 6-foot and 204 pounds, Griffin started at linebacker for most of four seasons at Texas State. After earning all-conference accolades as a sophomore and junior, Griffin had 67 tackles, six tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles as a sixth-year senior. In 44 career games, he recorded 258 tackles.

After going undrafted, the Packers gave him a $7,000 signing bonus. That now becomes dead money on the salary cap.

Griffin was an interesting story beyond his potential fit as a dime linebacker. Between his junior year in high school and freshman year at Texas State, he endured a broken ankle and two torn ACLs. He redshirted in 2014, took a medical redshirt in 2015 and considered giving up the game.

“All my injuries set me up for where I am today,” Griffin told Statesman.com. “Getting hurt definitely benefited me. It pushed me and made me overcome adversity. Three years in a row with major injuries. To have made it this far, it’s all God, man. That’s all I can say.”

