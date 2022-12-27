Packers Report Card: Grades From Victory Over Dolphins

The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Here are the weekly grades from an all-around solid performance.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers lost at the Philadelphia Eagles to tumble to 4-8, they had a 2 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, according to ESPN. After beating the Miami Dolphins on Sunday for a third consecutive victory, that’s up to 37 percent.

“I think it speaks to the character of the men in that locker room and our coaches, just everybody sticking together,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “You see it get sideways in a hurry in this league. That’s something we talk about all the time, but until you’re really put in the fire and you’ve got to be able to handle it, I thought it was a really cool deal with what our team accomplished yesterday, being down 10 points on the road against a really good football team.

“It wasn’t pretty, we all know that. It was not a pretty win, and there’s a lot of things we can do a lot better really in every phase, but we found a way. At the end of the day, that’s what matters most. Now we’ve got to learn from the things we did screw up and get our mistakes corrected.”

It wasn’t pretty because the Packers were terrible on third down and the red zone. They wasted too many opportunities that would have put away the game well in advance of Rasul Douglas’ clinching interception. They were saved by their four takeaways in beating a team that had been 5-1 at home.

Here are the grades from this week’s Packers report card.