Packers Favored vs. Vikings, Make Big Move in Super Bowl Odds

The Green Bay Packers, who have won three in a row, will play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to SI Sportsbook, the surging Green Bay Packers are 3.5-point favorites for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

When the Packers lost at the Philadelphia Eagles a month ago, they were 4-8 and their quarterback not only had a broken thumb but injured ribs. At that point, Green Bay seemed much more likely to get a top-five pick than a spot in the playoffs.

Instead, after beating the Miami Dolphins 26-20 on Christmas, the Packers have won three in a row to improve to 7-8. While still a longshot, they are alive and kicking in the playoff race. In fact, at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers have the best odds to grab the last spot.

The Packers were +25000 to win the Super Bowl before starting their winning streak with a victory over Chicago. Heading into this week’s games, the Packers were +20000. Now, after upsetting the Dolphins, Green Bay’s odds have shortened to +5000 at SI Sportsbook.

That’s still not very good – that’s an implied probability of 1.96 percent – but only 11 teams have shorter odds. That’s pretty impressive considering the Packers are still in 10th place in the NFC standings.

Green Bay remains on the outside looking in on the NFC playoffs but trails the Washington Commanders by only a half-game for the last spot. The Packers will need to beat Minnesota on Sunday and Detroit in the finale while the Commanders are going to have to stumble once – either at home against Cleveland on Sunday or at home against Dallas in the finale. The Commanders are 2.5-point favorites over the Browns at SI Sportsbook.

In the chase for the last two spots:

- The Giants (8-6-1), who are in the lead for the sixth spot, are +12500 to win the Super Bowl.

- The Commanders (7-7-1), who are in the lead for the seventh spot, are +20000.

- The Seahawks (7-8), who are in eighth place, are +20000.

- The Lions (7-8), who are in ninth place, are +10000.

- When the Packers were 4-8 going into Chicago, FanDuel Sportsbook had taken the Packers off the board for yes/no on making the playoffs. Now, they are the favorites in the four-team derby to grab the final spot. Packers are +184, Washington is +205, Seattle is +290 and Detroit is +340.

