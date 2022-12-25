Updating NFC Playoff Race: Packers Half-Game Behind Commanders

Everything went the Green Bay Packers’ way this weekend. Here is the latest from the NFC playoff chase with two weeks to go.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s not quite a Miracle on 34th Street, but the Green Bay Packers will have two games on Lombardi Avenue to turn their longshot NFC playoff hopes into reality.

The Packers did their part on Sunday by upsetting the Miami Dolphins. On Saturday, all four teams ahead of Green Bay in the playoff chase hit the road and lost:

The New York Giants, in sixth place in the NFC, lost on a 61-yard field goal at the Minnesota Vikings.

The Washington Commanders, in seventh place in the NFC, became the latest team to lose to the rampaging San Francisco 49ers.

The Seattle Seahawks, in eighth place in the NFC and on the heels of the Commanders for the final playoff spot, predictably lost at the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Detroit Lions, in ninth place in the NFC and also on the heels of the Commanders, were cooled off by the Carolina Panthers.

On Sunday, the Packers forced four turnovers – with Rasul Douglas’ interception clinching a third consecutive victory.

Green Bay’s place in the NFC standings didn’t change – it remains in 10th place – but its playoff outlook brightened considerably.

“I’d like to be, you know, 10-5, 11-4, but, considering where we were a few weeks ago, a lot of has happened in our favor,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “All the games that needed to go a certain way went a certain way.”

With the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) having locked up one wild-card berths, two playoff spots remain up for grabs. Here’s how it looks with two games to go.

New York Giants (8-6-1)

Vs. Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)

At Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)

Will the Eagles play their starters in Week 18? If they beat the Saints on Sunday, they will win the NFC East and clinch homefield throughout the playoffs. So, the Giants could be facing Gardner Minshew, though Minshew almost won at Dallas on Saturday.

Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

Vs. Cleveland Browns (6-9)

Vs. Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

Washington, which is 0-2-1 in its last three games, will close the season with back-to-back home games. It’s a 2.5-point favorite against Cleveland on Sunday. If the Commanders win that game to stay in the wild-card lead, will the Cowboys play their starters in Week 18? If the Eagles lock up the No. 1 seed next week, the Cowboys will be stuck at No. 5. So, the Packers might be counting on Mike McCarthy’s backups.

Meanwhile, who will be the Commanders’ quarterback? In their loss to San Francisco, Taylor Heinicke was benched in favor of Carson Wentz. “It was an opportunity for us to see where Carson was, and he did a nice job,” Washington coach Ron Rivera told reporters after the game. “We're in a pretty good situation now”

Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

Vs. New York Jets (7-8)

Vs. Los Angeles Rams (4-10; pending Sunday vs. Denver)

The Seahawks are irrelevant. If Seattle and Green Bay finish the season tied with 9-8 records, the Packers will win the tiebreaker based on conference record.

Detroit Lions (7-8)

Vs. Chicago Bears (3-12)

At Green Bay Packers (7-8)

The Lions’ loss to Carolina on Saturday was huge. Had Detroit and Green Bay finished with matching 9-8 records and a split of the season series, the Lions might have won the strength-of-victory tiebreaker. Instead, it could all come down to Week 18 at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Packers (7-8)

Vs. Minnesota Vikings (12-3)

Vs. Detroit Lions (7-8)

Green Bay needs to win out against a pair of formidable opponents and either the Giants to lose both games or the Commanders to lose one. It’s been ridiculously cold in Green Bay this week but the forecast for next week against the Vikings is a high of 36 with a chance of showers. So, Minnesota shouldn’t be fazed by the weather, and it should be scared about playing in a close game. After beating Green Bay in Week 1, its other 11 victories have all been by one score.

