Shemar Jean-Charles - Inside Cornerback Appalachian State Mountaineers Scouting Report

SHEMAR JEAN-CHARLES | Appalachian State | DC | #8 | rSr | 5100 | 184 | Miramar, FL | Miramar HS

Overview:

The fifth-year senior racked up numerous accolades as an All-America and All-Conference player in his time at Appalachian State. Earning the Sun Belt Player of the Year, Jean-Charles has developed into arguably the best Group of Five cornerback in the country. Possessing excellent length, he is disruptive throughout the route and through the catch point. Stellar mirroring ability at the line of scrimmage from a press alignment, sliding his feet to cut off angles for receivers. Struggles to burst when transitioning out of his hips, showing hip tightness when having to turn on a line with receivers. Questionable foot speed, seemingly playing a step behind far too often and reaching to grab receivers. Smaller cornerback who lacks athletic traits and ball production; will be best-suited as an undrafted free agent who moves to the nickel at the next level.

Background:

All-America via The Sporting News (second team) and PFF College (second team) in 2020. Semifinalist for the Bednarik Award (nation’s top defender) and Thorpe Award (nation’s top defensive back). PFF’s Sun Belt Player of the Year as a senior. Led nation as a senior with 16 pass breakups and 17 passes defended (with one interception) in 12 games as a senior. Made 25 starts (two-year starter) in 50 career games and recorded 31 breakups among 33 passes defended (with two interceptions). Coached by Pierre Senatus at Miramar High School.

