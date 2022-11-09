Packers Sign Receiver (to Practice Squad)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have signed receiver Jeff Cotton to the practice squad. The transaction will be made official later but he was on the practice field on Wednesday.

An undrafted free agent out of Idaho in 2020, he played one snap in his only regular-season game.

In 2020, Cotton spent training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers, failing to win a roster spot but spending the year on their practice squad. In 2021, he spent training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Again, he failed to earn a roster spot and landed on their practice squad. He played in the regular-season finale, getting his lone snap on offense and 14 more on special teams in that game.

This summer, he competed for a spot with the Jaguars but was released among their final cuts. He spent a week in September on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

Cotton was an honorable-mention All-American at Pima Community College in 2016. From there, he spent his final two seasons at Idaho. As a senior, he caught 83 passes for 1,076 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 119.6 yards per game to earn FCS All-American accolades. That was highlighted by a game of 18 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns against Northern Arizona. Plus, he averaged 19.9 yards per kickoff returns for his career.

“I always told (UI coach Paul Petrino), ‘I want to be the guy everyone looks to, the guy everyone follows,’” Cotton said before the 2020 draft. “Every practice, every weightlifting, I was just trying to be the best and work my butt off. Never taking a day off. I wanted it to be: If you had to ask anyone on the team who the hardest worker was, they’d probably say me.”

Before the 2020 draft, Cotton measured 6-foot-1 7/8 and 206 pounds. He did not have an official predraft workout because of COVID but ran a 40 in 4.38 seconds with a 36.5-inch vertical leap.

"A lot of hard work and dedication," Cotton said after signing with the Chargers. "I got everything out of the mud and this is just another stepping stone. I can't thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who made this all possible. Now, it's time to turn it up."

Cotton takes the place on the practice squad of receiver Kawaan Baker, who was released on Tuesday. Like Baker, Cotton is wearing No. 82.