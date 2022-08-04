Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice No. 8

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Patrick Taylor missing practice on Wednesday with a groin injury, the Green Bay Packers are down to four running backs. That’s enough for now, coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice, but it is a concern.

“That’s something that Gutey and I have talked about,” LaFleur said of his regular conversations with general manager Brian Gutekunst. “Certainly, we don’t want to go into the first preseason game with two backs. I doubt you’ll see Aaron Jones or AJ in that first preseason game. We’ll see where we’re at with Patrick as it gets a little bit closer.”

Behind the premier tandem of Jones and AJ Dillon are a pair of undrafted rookies. B.J. Baylor was an impressive runner at Oregon State and Tyler Goodson was a productive multipurpose back at Iowa. Going into next Friday’s preseason opener at San Francisco with only Baylor and Goodson as the running backs would leave the Packers one injury away from the remaining player having to play practically every snap.

After a mental day conducted with a jog-through tempo on Wednesday – “We wanted to take care of these guys’ bodies,” LaFleur said – the Packers will have back-to-back high-octane practices. They’ll be back in pads for a two-hour practice on Thursday before Friday’s Family Night, which might feature some live tackling.

“When you go out there and there’s 50,000-plus fans, it’s going to be amped up,” LaFleur said. “Just wanted to take a little bit of a load off their bodies. As far as the guys being mentally engaged, I thought they did an outstanding job.”

One more injury update and upcoming transaction: After a bad punt period on Tuesday, there’s a new JUGS machine on the way.

“We’ve got one on order,” LaFleur said.

Packers Thursday Injury Report

Returned to practice: None.

New Injuries: None.

Old injuries: RB Patrick Taylor (groin), C Cole Schneider (ankle), WR Osirus Mitchell (quad), WR Malik Taylor (shoulder).

Non-Football Injury List: CB Keisean Nixon (groin).

Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee).