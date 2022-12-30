Packers-Vikings Tickets Among Most Expensive of NFL Week 17

The Green Bay Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Here's how to get into the game with SI Tickets.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ must-win game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at balmy Lambeau Field ranks among the most expensive in the NFL this week.

According to data from SI Tickets, the average ticket as of midday Thursday was $452. Not surprisingly considering what’s at stake, the weather (forecasted high of 38) and the shared border between the rivals, that’s the fifth-most expensive this week.

Standing-room tickets start at $183. Tickets in Section 131, which is directly above the Packers’ tunnel to the locker room, start at $216.

Want to get closer to the action? Section 120 is at midfield and right behind the Green Bay bench. Prices range from $407 to $996.

There are a few club-seat tickets available, starting at $420 and up to $678.

Green Bay will close the regular season with home games against the Vikings and Detroit Lions. Seats in Section 120 for the Detroit game are starting at $214.

Win their remaining two games and maybe they’ll get into the playoffs.

“That’s going to be good for us,” cornerback Rasul Douglas said. “I think we need the crowd behind us. Two division games and we need both of them, so it’s good to be here and not away because we know how Detroit plays when they’re at home, we know how Minnesota plays when they’re at home.”

With the Packers having won three consecutive games to climb into the playoff race, ticket prices for playoff reservations have increased. The average Super Bowl reservation is $304. While that is down about 65 percent from the Week 1 price of $869, it’s up sharply over the $251 from before beating the Dolphins and $107 from before beating the Rams.

Before beating the Bears three weeks ago to start their winning streak, lower-level end-zone reservations were $61 for the conference championship and $89 for the Super Bowl. Now, after back-to-back-to-back wins, those prices are $65 and $287. Divisional-round reservations are no longer available.

