Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Receiver Melton, Place Lowry on IR

If the Green Bay Packers reach the playoffs and progress deep enough into the postseason, Dean Lowry could be designated for return.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers placed defensive tackle Dean Lowry on injured reserve with a calf injury on Tuesday and signed rookie receiver Bo Melton off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.

Lowry, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, has been a staple of Green Bay’s defense in his seven seasons. He had missed only one game in his career and had played in an impressive 101 consecutive games. From 2017 through 2022, he started 80 games – every game from 2019 through 2021 and 12 games this season.

It is not necessarily a season-ending injury. If the Packers make it deep enough into the postseason, he could be designated for return before a potential NFC Championship Game.

Melton was a seventh-round pick by the Seahawks. At Rutgers, he was the team’s leading receiver each of the last three years with career totals of 132 receptions for 1,683 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He finished his collegiate career with a bang. As a fifth-year senior, he caught 55 balls for 618 yards (11.2 average) and three touchdowns. He was not a primary returner but averaged 26.6 yards on 11 kickoff returns and 19.2 yards (with one touchdown) on five punt returns during his final two years.

“Very important. Special teams is a big part of this program,” Melton said during training camp. “Just being on special teams means a lot. Give it all you have and just make a good impression. I did punt, punt return, kickoff return, and kickoff too. I did all four, but more so punt return, kick return. I did do a lot of punt as a gunner.”

At the Scouting Combine, he measured 5-foot-11 and ran his 40 in 4.34 seconds.

After catching seven passes for 89 yards in the preseason, Melton failed to make Seattle’s roster out of camp and has not played in a game.

Off the field, Melton has played the drums since he was 2. He dominated high school games on Friday and played at church on Sundays.

Going to Rutgers is the way of his family. His father, Gary, played football for Rutgers, and his mother, Vicky, was a standout point guard on the basketball team. A brother, Max, is a sophomore cornerback at Rutgers with 21 starts in two seasons. He was an honorable mention on the all-Big Ten team this year with two interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

“It was completely my decision, and they told me that from the start, even before I got my first offer. They said I might not know now, but I’ll know later. My dad has been through it before and he told me to take everything and make it fun, don’t make it stressful,” Melton said. “I knew Rutgers was the spot for me.”

Bo and Max were featured on a billboard. “Growing up, we always did things together,” Bo Melton told The Press of Atlantic City. “We’ve been playing football our whole life together. Now, having a billboard in our own city, it just feels crazy. It just feels amazing.”

Speaking of rookies, Lowry’s injury means more playing time for first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, who is coming off back-to-back impactful performances vs. the Rams and Dolphins. Lowry played only 11 snaps against the Rams – the game before the injury – before bowing out after seven snaps against the Dolphins.

Lowry had a half-sack this year after putting up a career-high five last year. He’s got 43 tackles this season, behind Jarran Reed and Kenny Clark (48 apiece) among the team’s defensive lineman. He drew a holding penalty against Miami.

Also, the Packers released outside linebacker Tipa Galeai from injured reserve after he was unable to make it back from a hamstring injury.

