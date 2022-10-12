Packers vs. Jets: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will be going for a desperately needed bounce-back performance when they host the New York Jets on Sunday.

Both teams are 3-2, with the Packers laying an egg in London against the Giants and the Jets soaring into town after clobbering the Dolphins.

“Just to see how much they’ve improved, the talent – they’ve got a lot of young talent on that football team and I think they’re doing a really good job with those guys,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “We know it’s going to be a physical game. This is a team that has handed adversity really well in terms of their ability to grind out some tough wins. I think that was evident in that Cleveland game; that was a great display of resiliency. But we’re going to have our hands full. Our guys have got to get not only their bodies back but their minds right to play.”

Here is this week’s viewing information, plus a handful of notes to help get you ready for Sunday.

How to Watch: Packers vs. Jets

TV: The game will air on Fox featuring its “A team” of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sidelines). It’s not a national broadcast, though; it’s one of six in Fox’s noon window.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

DirecTV: Channel 710.

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), Sirius (Channel 113 and 231 on the app) and Compass Media Networks (Bill Rosinski and Steve Beuerlein).

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: noon Sunday.

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay.

Records: Packers, 3-2; Jets, 3-2.

History: The Jets lead 8-5, but the Packers have won the last three, including 44-38 in overtime in 2018. Davante Adams’ 16-yard touchdown was the game-winner as the Packers rallied three times from two-touchdown deficits.

In the last game at Lambeau Field, the Packers won 31-24 in 2014. The Packers trailed 21-3 early in the second quarter but Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes – two to Randall Cobb sandwiched around an 80-yarder to Jordy Nelson.

Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 42-12). Jets – Robert Saleh (second season, 7-15).

Referee: Clete Blakeman. The last time Blakeman was the referee for a Packers game was the 2020 NFC Championship Game against Tampa Bay. Blakeman is in his 13th season as a referee. In four games this season, he’s called 3.72 more penalties for 42.20 more yards than the league averages, according to Pro Football Reference.

Packers-Jets Betting Guide

The Packers are 6.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook. The over/under is 46 points; they’re combining to score 42.4 points per game. The Packers are 7-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. In early betting, 52 percent of the money is on Green Bay and 55 percent of the bets are on New York.

At SI Sportsbook, Green Bay is +1400 to win the Super Bowl. It was +1000 last week, a big change following the loss to the Giants. In the NFC Championship race, the Eagles (+275) are the favorites, followed by the Buccaneers (+400) and Packers (+550). Last week, the order was Philadelphia, Green Bay, Tampa Bay.

At FanDuel, Aaron Rodgers is +4000 to win a third consecutive MVP. That is down sharply from +1000 to open the season and +2300 from a week ago. Romeo Doubs has the fifth-shortest odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at +1000. Last week, Rashan Gary had the third-shortest odds to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year at +950. Now, he’s got the sixth-shortest at +2000.

Packers-Jets: Five Things You Didn’t Know 1. Pick Parades Incredibly, the Jets have intercepted as many passes as the Packers have broken up. The Jets have intercepted seven passes, one off the NFL lead. The Packers have intercepted one pass, one off the Giants’ inept league low. It’s not just interceptions. The Packers have only broken up seven passes – seven less than any other team and two fewer than two individuals. Rasul Douglas has a team-high two; Eric Stokes (pictured) has zero. 2. 2/0 for 12 In defeat, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Giants. That was the 100th game of his career with two-plus touchdown passes and zero interceptions. The Packers are 86-14 in those games. 3. Crushing the AFC Including the Week 4 victory over New England, Aaron Rodgers is 18-1 in his last 19 home starts against the AFC. He completed 65.2 percent of his passes, averaged 280.4 yards, and threw 50 touchdowns vs. six interceptions in those games. Of course, that game against New England came with one black mark. 4. Rookie Receivers The Jets’ Garrett Wilson, the 10th pick of the draft, ranks second in this year’s draft class with 23 receptions for 282 yards. The Packers’ Romeo Doubs, the 132nd selection in this year’s draft, is tied for third with 22 receptions. According to Pro Football Focus, Doubs is first with 130 yards after the catch; Wilson is first with eight missed tackles. 5. Breaking the Law During last year’s Packers-Jets joint practices, New York’s big free-agent addition, defensive end Carl Lawson, suffered a torn Achilles. Lawson is back. He has 2.5 sacks and ranks second in the NFL with 14 quarterback hits. “I still think he’s got more to go, too,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s slowly stacking up good days and he’s getting faster. I’m really pumped for him. He’s gaining confidence. He’s getting stronger and stronger every week.”

